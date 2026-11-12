Petroleumprice.ng has recorded 10,987 votes across five categories for its 2026 Recognition and Awards programme

The award ceremony will hold on December 5, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Nepal Energies, Ardova, NNPC, NUPENG, MEMAN and other industry players are among the nominees

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petroleumprice.ng has concluded voting for its 2026 Recognition and Awards, recording 10,987 votes across five categories as preparations begin for the award ceremony scheduled for December 5.

The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together companies, executives and other stakeholders in Nigeria's downstream petroleum industry.

NNPC, NUPENG, MEMAN and DAPPMAN are among the nominees for the Petroleumprice.ng awards. Photo: NNPC

Source: UGC

The awards recognise organisations and individuals for their contributions to the development of the downstream petroleum sector.

Companies, executives compete across five categories

The 2026 edition features five categories: Petroleum Station of the Year, Petroleum Depot Owner of the Year, Female Depot Owner of the Year, Downstream Petroleum Industry Advocate of the Year and Downstream Sector Personality of the Year.

According to the organisers, Nepal Energies Limited, Ardova PLC, NNPC Limited, Matrix and MRS Oil Nigeria PLC are competing for Petroleum Station of the Year.

The Petroleum Depot Owner of the Year category features Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu of Matrix, Engr. Abdul Wasiu Sowami of Prudent/Ardova and Auwalu Abdullahi Rano of AA Rano.

For Female Depot Owner of the Year, the nominees are Barr. Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies Limited; Dr Victoria Samson of BOVAS; and Mrs Nkechi Obi, OON, of Techno Oil.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) are competing for Downstream Petroleum Industry Advocate of the Year.

The Downstream Sector Personality of the Year category features Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director of Rainoil, and Rabiu Abdullahi Umar of NMDPRA ACE.

Olatide Jeremiah announces that Petroleumprice.ng's 2026 Recognition and Awards recorded 10,987 votes Photo: : doomu

Source: Facebook

Two companies support awards

The organisers said the 2026 edition is supported by TMDK Group and Pivot Integrated Energy.

Olatide Jeremiah, Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, said the initiative provides a platform to recognise performance, leadership and innovation across Nigeria's downstream petroleum value chain.

Winners in all five categories will be announced at the December 5 ceremony.

Further information about the event will be communicated through Petroleumprice.ng's official channels. The organising committee can also be contacted on +234 816 086 6087.

Petrol prices rise at depots, filling stations nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prices of petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol; Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel; and aviation fuel have remained under pressure, with importation higher than domestic refinery prices.

In its latest report the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) stated that at the Dangote Refinery, petrol is priced at about N1,153 per litre (coastal) and around N1,200 per litre at the gantry.

Diesel is estimated at N1,750 per litre, while aviation fuel is priced at approximately N1,916.22 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng