Fashion designer Veekee James shared a photo on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy over a possible baby bump

The post drew congratulatory messages from celebrities including Toke Makinwa, Broda Shaggi, and Tacha

Veekee and her husband Femi Atere welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in May 2026

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James has set the internet ablaze after posting a photograph on Instagram that many believe shows a baby bump, reigniting pregnancy speculation just months after welcoming her first child.

The post, captioned "The Beginning of a Beautiful Bond," quickly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and wide-eyed reactions.

Congratulatory messages pour in for fashion designer Veekee James. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee, whose full name is Victoria Atere James, and her husband Femi Atere welcomed their first daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, on 2 May 2026, in the United States. The possibility of a second pregnancy arriving so soon after their first has left followers both stunned and thrilled.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James jokingly expressed heartbreak after her daughter said “Dada” before “Mama."

Celebrities react to Veekee James' bump photo

The photograph drew an immediate wave of responses from some of Nigeria's most recognisable faces. Social media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, comedian Broda Shaggi, and actress Tacha were among those who reached out to celebrate the couple.

Veekee James’s possible baby bump has left fans and celebrities stunned. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions below:

@tokemakinwa wrote:

"Oh wow 😮😮😮😮 congratulations my darling"

@chiomagoodhair commented:

"Wow that was quick! Congratulations ya'll 😍🙊🥰🌸"

@ojulewastudio shared:

"So happy for you ❤️❤️ this so beautiful 💃💃💃 Eliana is expecting a brother 💃💃 best new today"

@fakunmojuolamide reacted:

"It's now back to back!!!! If God want to bless a man ehnnn he will just embarrass you with his blessings 👏❤️"

@heal_with.girlo_ wrote:

"I am seeing clearly?😂😍 We having another babyyy guys. 3 Gbosa for Mr Atere oo🔥🔥🙌"

@ahyeip said:

"You no even allow first one waka"

Veekee James is yet to officially confirm or deny the speculation surrounding the latest post.

Veekee James' post that sparked pregnancy buzz is below:

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng