The ADC said the APC-led Kaduna government sealed Arewa House, the venue chosen for Atiku Abubakar's consultation with Northern stakeholders

Justice Peter Lifu released his authenticated judgment on the final day of the seven-day constitutional window, leaving ADC little time to prepare

ADC Director of Strategic Communication Phrank Shaibu signed a statement holding President Tinubu and the APC responsible for a pattern of obstruction

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the APC-led government in Kaduna of sealing Arewa House to prevent its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from holding a political consultation with Northern stakeholders scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2026.

The accusation came in a press statement signed on November 11, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council and sent to Legit.ng. The statement also addressed the release of Justice Peter Lifu's judgment on the final day allowed under Nigeria's constitution.

Atiku's consultation: ADC accuses APC of sealing Arewa House Photo Credit: @ADCNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Arewa House sealed ahead of Atiku's visit

Atiku's campaign team had selected Arewa House in Kaduna as the venue for the stakeholder consultation. According to the ADC, the Kaduna state government, which it described as APC-led, sealed the building before the event could take place.

Atiku said: "My campaign team had proposed the Arewa House as the venue for our consultation with stakeholders on Thursday and, today, the APC government decided to seal the building."

The ADC described Arewa House as part of the shared heritage of the peoples of Northern Nigeria and said sealing it to block a political gathering was an insult to Northern culture and dignity. The party held President Bola Tinubu and the APC directly responsible, saying a ruling party must not use government authority to block opposition activity or restrict Nigerians' right to participate in democratic processes.

The statement also pointed to what the ADC called a pattern of interference, citing a previous attempt by the APC government to frustrate the party's campaign flag-off in Sokoto. The ADC said the people resisted that effort and their will prevailed on that occasion.

Lifu judgment released on final constitutional day

Separately, the ADC noted that Justice Peter Lifu released a duly authenticated copy of his judgment on the last day of the seven-day window permitted under Section 294(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That provision requires courts to deliver decisions within 90 days of final addresses and to supply authenticated copies to all parties within seven days of delivery.

The ADC said the timing of the release left the party with minimal time to study the judgment and determine its next legal steps. The party said it would examine the ruling and pursue all lawful remedies available to it.

Shaibu said the ADC would not be intimidated and would continue its consultations and take its message to Nigerians across the country. He thanked supporters for their solidarity, saying their resolve strengthened the party's determination to press on with its campaign.

ADC accuses judge of delay in releasing the certified copy of a judgment Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Facebook

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng