Bisola Glory Olaiya graduated from the University of Ibadan's Faculty of Law with a first-class honours degree and a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.0

She completed 67 courses across her programme, earning As in 62 of them and Bs in the remaining 5

The University of Ibadan law graduate was named Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law and selected as Valedictorian for Convocation Day 2

Bisola Glory Olaiya, a law graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has set social media abuzz after sharing the remarkable results she achieved at the end of her degree programme, capping her academic journey with a first-class honours and the title of Valedictorian.

Posting on X on November 12, 2026, Olaiya announced that she completed her LLB with a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.0, having sat 67 courses throughout her time at the institution.

A University of Ibadan law student emerges as the faculty's best graduating student. Photo credit: @Bisola_Glory

Source: Twitter

Of those, she earned an A in 62 and a B in the remaining five — a record that earned her the distinction of Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Law and the honour of delivering the valedictory address at Convocation Day 2.

Bisola Glory Olaiya's University of Ibadan journey

An excited Olaiya framed her achievement around a scriptural passage from Habakkuk 2:2-3:

"Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it."

A part of the verse, also displayed on a magazine-style graphic she shared alongside the post, appeared to reflect the conviction that guided her through years of study at one of Nigeria's most competitive universities.

The Faculty of Law at the University of Ibadan is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous in the country, making a first-class result there a feat that few students accomplish.

Olaiya's near-perfect CGPA and her clean sweep of As across the vast majority of her courses drew immediate admiration online.

Her tweet below:

Reactions to Bisola Glory Olaiya's result

@AIwithAsandia said:

"Congratulations, great Valedictorian."

@aj_masalto said:

"Congratulationsss Bisola 🎉!"

@IAmPatrickOA said:

"Congratulations, Bisola. See you at the convocation'. 🤣 We have seen oh, and it's beautiful."

Legit.ng reported that a UI law student had shown off his exam scores from his 100 level to his 300 level.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI law student who worked as a bricklayer graduated with a first-class degree.

UI law graduate bags degree, celebrates online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI law graduate earned a degree 10 years after finishing secondary school.

The graduate, identified as Precious Adekojo, took to LinkedIn to share her inspiring academic journey while celebrating her latest achievement.

In her emotional post, Precious revealed that it had been nearly a decade since she left secondary school before finally earning her law degree from the prestigious institution.

Source: Legit.ng