Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Shares Reason She Filed for Divorce While Pregnant
- Jen Affleck, 27, opened up about the moment she decided to file for divorce from Zac Affleck while carrying their fourth child
- The couple's turbulent marriage played out on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, with their latest clash centring on Jen's career ambitions
- Days after Jen filed for divorce, Zac issued a public apology on TikTok, but Jen responded by sharing a resurfaced video that told a different story
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck has broken her silence on what ultimately pushed her to file for divorce from husband Zac Affleck, revealing the moment her fourth pregnancy forced a reckoning she could no longer avoid.
Speaking to Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, 10 November, Jen said carrying her fourth child made her confront uncomfortable truths about her marriage.
"It was this fourth child. I had to ask myself very hard questions like, 'Is this the type of relationship I want this child to look up to?'" the 27-year-old shared. "When I realised it was a no, that's when I realised that I needed to make a change."
Funke Akindele recounts how influencer turned down her paid offer to promote 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'
Jen filed for divorce from Zac, 30, on 3 November, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who married in 2019 after a year of dating, also share son Lucas, 3, and daughters Nora, 4, and Penelope, 1.
Jen Affleck: Career clashes on camera
Their relationship has been a central storyline on the Hulu reality series since it premiered in 2024. By season 2, which aired in spring 2025, the two had separated, though they later reconciled. Season 5, which aired in September 2026, brought fresh tension when Zac pushed back against Jen's desire to pursue acting and modelling.
"Zac was taught growing up to not only be modest himself but for it to be an expectation for women around him," Jen said in a confessional. "I feel like if he truly loved me unconditionally, he would want to support me. And I don't even feel like there's a conversation of a compromise. I feel like it's a no."
Zac's apology and Jen's pointed response
Shortly after the divorce filing, Zac posted a public apology on TikTok alongside a montage of old videos of the pair.
"I married my dream girl, and I messed it up," he wrote. "Jen, I'm sorry. I was supposed to protect your heart, and I failed. I'm sorry for the way I spoke to you. I'm sorry for dimming your light."
In a separate post, he pledged to remain Jen's "biggest fan." Jen's response was understated but cutting. She shared an old clip in which Zac told her to stop filming when her chest is sagging all over," a comment made just two weeks after she had given birth. "He was never my biggest supporter," she captioned the post.
Zac later acknowledged the video directly, calling his words from 2022 "obviously horrible and should have never been said."
He added:
"When I saw the video today, I was absolutely shocked I had said that. I said a lot of horrible and hurtful things, but I have tried my best to learn and grow."
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez engaged after reunion
Legit.ng reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got engaged again after the actor presented the singer with a stunning green diamond ring.
Although the proposal date remains unclear, Lopez was spotted flaunting the ring while furniture shopping with her daughter.
Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter breaks down in tears with message to Actors Guild after father’s death
The couple also reportedly purchased a home to bring their blended families together.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng