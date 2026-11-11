Jen Affleck, 27, opened up about the moment she decided to file for divorce from Zac Affleck while carrying their fourth child

The couple's turbulent marriage played out on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, with their latest clash centring on Jen's career ambitions

Days after Jen filed for divorce, Zac issued a public apology on TikTok, but Jen responded by sharing a resurfaced video that told a different story

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck has broken her silence on what ultimately pushed her to file for divorce from husband Zac Affleck, revealing the moment her fourth pregnancy forced a reckoning she could no longer avoid.

Speaking to Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, 10 November, Jen said carrying her fourth child made her confront uncomfortable truths about her marriage.

Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck has reacted to the rumour trailing her and her husband as they expect their fourth child. Photo credit@jenniferlaffleck

Source: Instagram

"It was this fourth child. I had to ask myself very hard questions like, 'Is this the type of relationship I want this child to look up to?'" the 27-year-old shared. "When I realised it was a no, that's when I realised that I needed to make a change."

Jen filed for divorce from Zac, 30, on 3 November, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who married in 2019 after a year of dating, also share son Lucas, 3, and daughters Nora, 4, and Penelope, 1.

Jen Affleck: Career clashes on camera

Their relationship has been a central storyline on the Hulu reality series since it premiered in 2024. By season 2, which aired in spring 2025, the two had separated, though they later reconciled. Season 5, which aired in September 2026, brought fresh tension when Zac pushed back against Jen's desire to pursue acting and modelling.

Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck shares her reaction after her husband apologised to her on TikTok. Photo credit@jennierlaffleck

Source: Instagram

"Zac was taught growing up to not only be modest himself but for it to be an expectation for women around him," Jen said in a confessional. "I feel like if he truly loved me unconditionally, he would want to support me. And I don't even feel like there's a conversation of a compromise. I feel like it's a no."

Zac's apology and Jen's pointed response

Shortly after the divorce filing, Zac posted a public apology on TikTok alongside a montage of old videos of the pair.

"I married my dream girl, and I messed it up," he wrote. "Jen, I'm sorry. I was supposed to protect your heart, and I failed. I'm sorry for the way I spoke to you. I'm sorry for dimming your light."

In a separate post, he pledged to remain Jen's "biggest fan." Jen's response was understated but cutting. She shared an old clip in which Zac told her to stop filming when her chest is sagging all over," a comment made just two weeks after she had given birth. "He was never my biggest supporter," she captioned the post.

Zac later acknowledged the video directly, calling his words from 2022 "obviously horrible and should have never been said."

He added:

"When I saw the video today, I was absolutely shocked I had said that. I said a lot of horrible and hurtful things, but I have tried my best to learn and grow."

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez engaged after reunion

Legit.ng reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got engaged again after the actor presented the singer with a stunning green diamond ring.

Although the proposal date remains unclear, Lopez was spotted flaunting the ring while furniture shopping with her daughter.

The couple also reportedly purchased a home to bring their blended families together.

Source: Legit.ng