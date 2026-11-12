A Federal High Court in Akure ruled on a suit challenging Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati's nomination as the APC candidate for Akoko South-East and South-West

Justice Toyin Adegoke examined whether the plaintiff, Chief Victor Olusegun Ategbole, had participated in the APC primary election that produced Adefarati

APC members and supporters in the federal constituency responded to the judgment with celebrations and jubilation

A Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has ruled that Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati is the validly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Akoko South-East and South-West Federal Constituency ahead of the January 2027 general elections.

Justice Toyin Adegoke delivered the judgment on Tuesday, dismissing a suit brought by Chief Victor Olusegun Ategbole, who had asked the court to recognise him as the legitimate APC flag bearer for the constituency.

Court strikes out suit filed against the candidature of Adebayo Adefarati in the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Why the court threw out the suit

The judge found that Ategbole did not demonstrate that he took part in the APC primary election from which Adefarati emerged as the candidate. Without that participation, the court said, Ategbole could not sustain a legal challenge to the outcome of that primary.

Justice Adegoke consequently struck out the suit, ruling that the plaintiff had not presented sufficient grounds to override Adefarati's nomination.

Ategbole had approached the court seeking formal recognition as the party's candidate, but his arguments did not persuade the court after it reviewed the evidence and submissions presented during the proceedings.

Supporters celebrate ruling in the constituency

News of the judgment triggered celebrations among APC members and Adefarati's supporters across the constituency, with reports of dancing and jubilation in the area.

Supporters described the ruling as a significant boost to Adefarati's political prospects and to the party's overall preparations for the 2027 general elections in Akoko South-East and South-West Federal Constituency.

Court affirms Adegboyega Adefarati as Ondo APC Reps candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng