President Tinubu's administration fixed December 3, 2026, as the inauguration date for sections of the Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge Railway

The 203-kilometre Kaduna-Kano rail project has reached about 90% completion, up from less than 30% when Tinubu took office in 2023

A federal inspection team recently completed a train test run from Jaji in Kaduna state to Kano to assess the track and passenger comfort

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Tinubu has set December 3, 2026 as the inauguration date for key completed sections of two major railway projects in Northern Nigeria, with both lines now well ahead of where they stood when he assumed office three years ago.

The Kaduna–Kano Standard Gauge Railway, stretching 203 kilometres, has reached about 90 per cent completion. The Kano–Katsina–Maradi Railway, which runs 400 kilometres and is designed to link Nigeria with the neighbouring Niger Republic, is at 70 per cent completion. When Tinubu took over in 2023, the Kano–Katsina–Maradi project stood at barely 5 per cent, while the Kaduna–Kano line was under 30 per cent done, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, on Sunday, November 8.

President Bola Tinubu schedules December 3, 2026, for the inauguration of key sections of the Kaduna-Kano and Kano-Maradi railway projects. Photo: APC CC

Source: UGC

Rail Sections Ready for December Launch

The 190-kilometre Jaji-to-Kano segment of the Kaduna–Kano line and the 250-kilometre Dawanu–Kano–Kazaure–Daura–Katsina stretch of the Kano–Maradi project will both be inaugurated on December 3, 2026.

A federal inspection team, sent on Tinubu's directive and led by Funso Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, recently assessed progress on both corridors. The team conducted a test run by train from Jaji in Kaduna State to Kano, checking the completed track, drainage systems, embankment protection, stone pitching, and soil stabilisation work. Adebiyi expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction observed.

The Kaduna–Kano railway extends the existing Abuja–Kaduna standard gauge line, meaning its completion will create an unbroken rail corridor linking Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano. The president has directed that all outstanding land acquisition and compensation disputes within Kaduna metropolis be resolved immediately so the full Abuja-to-Kano stretch can be wrapped up without further delays.

Railway in Northern Nigeria: Wider Goals of the Rail Push

Once operational, the Kaduna–Kano line is expected to ease pressure on one of Northern Nigeria's most heavily used road corridors, offering passengers and commercial operators a faster alternative. The Kano–Katsina–Maradi project carries added significance as a cross-border trade route, with the line eventually connecting Nigerian markets to those in Niger Republic.

Alake described the projects as part of Tinubu's broader infrastructure delivery agenda, with all ongoing projects across the country expected to be completed on schedule.

The Kaduna-Kano railway project is about 90% complete, while the Kano-Maradi line reaches 70% completion, according to the federal government. Photo: APC CC

Source: UGC

FG Highlights 26 Major Initiatives in Nigeria's Schools Under Tinubu

In another report, Tunji Alausa, minister of education, highlighted 26 initiatives and achievements recorded by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the education sector, covering university reforms, teacher development, technical education and student entrepreneurship.

Legit.ng reports that the initiatives were presented in an A–Z document titled From Reform to Results, which Alausa shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, November 3.

Source: Legit.ng