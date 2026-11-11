The Social Democratic Party (SDP) named Yunusa Tanko, former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, as head of its Presidential Campaign Council for 2027

Tanko's appointment came barely two weeks after he resigned as Peter Obi's Political Adviser for Northern Nigeria

The former Obidient Movement chairman pledged to work with SDP presidential candidate Prince Adewale Adebayo ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has named Yunusa Tanko, a former spokesman for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and ex-National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, as the National Coordinator of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Tanko was unveiled before the party's National Working Committee, chieftains and supporters on Wednesday, November 11, during the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council at the SDP national secretariat in Abuja. The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, and other figures from the Julius Abure-led faction of the party were also present at the ceremony.

Yunusa Tanko at the inauguration of the SDP Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Photo credit: @YunusaTanko, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tanko's departure from Peter Obi's camp

The appointment follows Tanko's resignation as Obi's Political Adviser for Northern Nigeria, a role he had held only briefly after Obi removed him as National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement in October 2026. He announced his resignation from the advisory position on October 30, 2026, saying he was returning to the National Consultative Front, where he serves as co-chairman alongside Prof. Pat Utomi. He took on the NCFront leadership role on October 18, filling the vacancy left by the death of former House of Representatives Speaker Ghali Na'Abba, who had co-chaired the organisation.

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Tanko expressed gratitude to the SDP leadership and pledged full commitment to the party's presidential candidate, Prince Adewale Adebayo.

"The SDP is a left-wing political party. For those of you who do not know, we represent the interests of the downtrodden. The SDP represents those people that you neglect on the streets. So, that makes this particular party people-oriented," he said.

He added:

"I express my profound gratitude and sincere appreciation to Almighty Allah for making this historic event possible. I equally thank the leadership of the Social Democratic Party for the confidence and repose in me by appointing me as the National Coordinator of the SDP Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2027 Presidential Election."

Tanko explains why he left Obi

Tanko confirmed he had reached out to both Obi and NDC National Leader Senator Seriake Dickson before accepting the new role, describing his relationship with Adebayo as one that stretches back to the 2023 election cycle.

"This is not a mistake in history. When you go back into history, you will see my warm relationship with him way back in 2023. So this is a relationship that has long been built," he said.

Tanko's political career has taken several turns. He served as Obi's spokesman and media director of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2023 elections, and in September 2024, Obi appointed him National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide.

Before that, he served as Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in 2015 and later contested the 2019 presidential election under the National Conscience Party.

His exit from Obi's orbit follows a similar move by another former loyalist, Nana Kazaure, who left the NDC presidential campaign in recent months to join the team of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Watch the video confirming Tanko's move to the SDP in the X post below:

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng