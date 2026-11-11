Canal+ has secured ICONS Cup South Africa broadcast rights for Sub-Saharan Africa, with SuperSport set to air the tournament

The three-day event runs from December 11 to 13, 2026, and will feature sporting stars competing in golf

Live coverage is planned for SuperSport channels, but access for Nigerian subscribers may depend on their DStv package

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, are set to gain access to a new international sporting event following a broadcast rights agreement secured by MultiChoice's parent company, Canal+.

The French media giant has acquired multi-territory broadcasting rights to the inaugural ICONS Cup South Africa, a golf tournament bringing together prominent athletes from different sporting disciplines.

See the new sports tournament DStv will broadcast in December. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The agreement covers Sub-Saharan Africa, France and selected international markets, with SuperSport designated to broadcast the competition.

However, Nigerian subscribers will have to wait until December 11, 2026, when the three-day tournament begins, while access to specific channels will depend on their subscription packages.

Canal+ announces new sports broadcast deal

In a statement announcing the agreement, Canal+ described the ICONS Cup as an innovative sporting competition combining professional golf with entertainment.

Unlike conventional golf tournaments, the event will feature celebrated athletes from rugby, cricket, football, swimming and tennis competing on the golf course.

The tournament will pit Team South Africa against Team World, with participants exchanging their familiar sporting environments for competitive golf.

Four-time major championship winner Ernie Els will captain Team South Africa, while two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal will lead Team World.

According to Canal+, the competition is designed to attract both traditional golf enthusiasts and viewers who follow other major sports.

SuperSport reveals channels for tournament coverage

Canal+ confirmed that SuperSport would provide extensive coverage of the competition across its television and digital platforms.

Morning sessions will air on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv channel 201, while afternoon matches will be broadcast on SuperSport Golf, channel 213.

Additional highlights and tournament updates will be available through SuperSport Blitz and DStv CatchUp.

The company said SuperSport's regional broadcasting network would make the competition accessible to audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the announcement did not specify whether Nigerian subscribers on lower-priced DStv packages would receive access to the live broadcasts.

Subscribers may therefore need to confirm the availability of the designated channels under their existing bouquets.

Why the new tournament matters

The ICONS Cup represents another attempt to combine competitive sports with entertainment-driven programming.

Chief Content Officer of the ICONS Series, Chris Sice, described the partnership as an important development for the tournament.

He said the competition would feature enhanced player access, live conversations and fast-paced match play designed to provide a different viewing experience.

Canal+'s Senior Vice President for Sports Content in English- and Portuguese-speaking Africa, Rendani Ramovha, also welcomed the agreement.

Ramovha said the broadcaster remained committed to delivering premium sporting events and international entertainment to subscribers.

After creating new sports channels, DStv gets the rights to broadcast a new tournament. Credit: DStv

Source: Facebook

The development comes as pay-TV operators face growing competition from digital streaming services and changing consumer viewing habits.

When and where the tournament will hold

The inaugural ICONS Cup South Africa will take place at The Links at Fancourt in George, South Africa, from December 11 to 13, 2026.

For Nigerian subscribers, the agreement expands SuperSport's sporting content beyond established competitions.

Nevertheless, the availability of the tournament on individual DStv subscription packages remains an important consideration for viewers hoping to watch the event live.

DStv unveils new sports packages

Legit.ng previously reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

Source: Legit.ng