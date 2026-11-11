Norway's Nationality Act sets 12 as the minimum age for a foreigner to independently apply for Norwegian citizenship

Children below the age threshold can only acquire Norwegian citizenship as dependents alongside a parent

The rule is outlined under Section 7 of the Norwegian Nationality Act and enforced by the country's immigration authority

Norway has set 12 years as the minimum age at which a foreign national can independently apply for Norwegian citizenship, according to rules published on the official Norwegian Government portal.

The requirement is established under Section 7 of the Norwegian Nationality Act (Statsborgerloven), which specifies that an applicant must be over 12 years of age at the time the application is decided.

Norway reveals an age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: TWPhotography, Rodrigo Freitas

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The law applies to foreigners who already hold a residence permit in Norway and are seeking to become citizens.

How age affects Norwegian citizenship applications

For children younger than 12, the path to citizenship works differently. Such children cannot submit their own application and may only acquire Norwegian citizenship as dependents attached to a parent's application.

This means their citizenship status is tied directly to whether their parent meets all relevant requirements and is approved.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) outlines the full application process, including the age-based rules and other conditions that applicants must meet.

Beyond age, applicants generally need to satisfy requirements around residency duration, language proficiency, and other criteria before their application can be approved.

Norwegian citizenship: What the law covers

The Norwegian Nationality Act governs all aspects of how foreign nationals can obtain Norwegian citizenship, and the age threshold is one of several conditions built into the legislation.

The Act makes a clear distinction between applicants who are old enough to apply on their own behalf and those who must be included under a parent's application.

Norway's approach reflects a broader policy of ensuring that citizenship applications from minors are handled with parental involvement, unless the applicant has reached the age at which independent applications are permitted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Norway shared how long a foreigner must reside in the country before applying for citizenship.

Ways to lose Norwegian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported five ways citizens can lose their Norwegian citizenship.

It ranges from extended absence from the country to providing false information during the citizenship application process.

Norwegian nationals who have not spent a combined total of two years living in Norway before they turn 22 automatically forfeit their citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng