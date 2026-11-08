Abuja-based legal practitioner Deji Adeyanju publicly named Atiku Abubakar as the "greatest threat" to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Adeyanju pointed to shifting political dynamics and sentiments in northern Nigeria as a warning sign for the ruling APC

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the ADC leadership structure that produced Atiku as the party's presidential candidate

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, prominent human rights activist and lawyer, has named former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the single biggest danger to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances of winning a second term in 2027.

Adeyanju made the claim in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, November 5, 2026, citing the alleged mood in the north as a potential problem for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) going into the 2027 elections.

Deji Adeyanju says Atiku Abubakar poses the biggest challenge to President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, citing political sentiments in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Adeyanju wrote:

"Atiku is the greatest threat to Tinubu's re-election. Everyone that understands Nigeria political history knows this. The dynamics and sentiment in northern Nigeria is not looking good for the ruling party."

Legit.ng reports that the statement adds another voice to the growing conversation around opposition strategy ahead of 2027 and what role Atiku may play in that contest.

Atiku's ADC candidacy faces legal trouble

Adeyanju's remarks came on the same day a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling that could significantly complicate Atiku's political plans. The court nullified the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark, as well as the internal processes through which Atiku was selected as the party's presidential candidate.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise any decisions taken at the ADC's disputed National Executive Committee meeting.

The legal challenge was brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy national chairman, who contested the legitimacy of the party's leadership arrangements.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria's vice-president between 1999 and 2007, had emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate in May 2026. He previously ran on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the 2023 presidential election, finishing second behind Tinubu.

Following the court ruling, the ADC rejected the judgment and said it would pursue an appeal.

Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential ambition faces uncertainty as the ADC battles leadership disputes and legal challenges. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Opposition debate continues

Adeyanju's assessment adds to an ongoing debate about how well-positioned the opposition is to mount a serious challenge against the incumbent ahead of the 2027 polls. With Atiku's candidacy now facing a fresh legal hurdle, questions remain about how the ADC will resolve its internal disputes and whether Atiku's campaign can maintain momentum through the uncertainty.

Read Adeyanju's full post on X below:

Read more on 2027 election

Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 was far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC was dangerously confident heading into a contest it might not win.

Primate Ayodele disclosed that many people would be left in shock if the incumbent Nigerian leader failed to secure a second term.

Source: Legit.ng