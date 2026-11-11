Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, Chairman of Garki LGA, mobilised a large crowd of youths to a presidential campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa State

Kore holds multiple roles, including ALGON Secretary for Jigawa State and State Director of Mobilisation for the CityBoy Movement

The rally brought together supporters of President Bola Tinubu and Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi ahead of the 2027 elections

Abuja, FCT - The chairman of Garki local government area, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, popularly known as Jarman Garki, led thousands of young supporters to a presidential campaign rally held in Dutse, Jigawa state, in a show of force for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Jigawa state governor Umar Namadi.

The event drew a large turnout to the rally ground, with Kore credited for pulling together much of the crowd through his mobilisation efforts across the state.

Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore leads thousands of supporters to an APC campaign rally in Dutse, Jigawa state. Photo: Adamu Hudu Kore

Source: UGC

Kore's Role in the APC Rally

Beyond his position as LGA chairman, Kore serves as Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Jigawa State Chapter, and also holds the role of State Director of Mobilisation for the CityBoy Movement in Jigawa state. Those dual responsibilities placed him at the centre of outreach efforts for the event.

Speaking to journalists at the rally, Kore said the size of the crowd was a direct reflection of where the people of Jigawa stand politically. He described the turnout as a clear signal of continued support for both President Tinubu and Governor Namadi, and expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress would record an overwhelming victory in Jigawa state.

The rally forms part of wider campaign activities by the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, with party structures across states increasingly mobilising grassroots support for the president's re-election bid.

Tinubu Speaks on Achievement in Jigawa Rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu revealed that all money recovered from financial irregularities by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now being channelled into the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, November 10, during a campaign rally held in Jigawa state, where he sought the support of voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Every money recovered from irregularities by EFCC is now directed to NELFUND to educate our children," Tinubu told the crowd.

Source: Legit.ng