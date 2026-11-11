Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu hosted Davido and Chioma Adeleke at their Dar es Salaam mansion on November 10, 2026

Chioma was filmed cradling Diamond and Zuchu's newborn during a relaxed dinner gathering at the couple's home

The visit followed a grand luxury airport welcome the Tanzanian couple gave Davido and Chioma upon their arrival

A sweet moment between two of Africa's most prominent music families has set the internet ablaze, with fans gushing over footage of Chioma Adeleke tenderly holding Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu's newborn baby.

The clip, watermarked with the Wasafi Media logo, was filmed during a private dinner gathering at Diamond and Zuchu's mansion in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on 10 November 2026.

Chioma Adeleke trends after heartwarming video with Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu’s baby surfaces. Credit: @wasifitv

Source: Instagram

The setting was casual and warm, with the two couples and their teams sharing a meal in what felt like a genuine family moment rather than a staged celebrity encounter.

Chioma and Diamond's Baby Steal the Show

In the footage, Chioma is seen cradling the couple's infant while engaging in playful banter with those around her.

The baby, born on 1 August and roughly three months old at the time of filming, appeared to enjoy the attention.

"She likes standing?" Chioma asked, "Yeah, she likes standing. Like she doesn't want to be babied," Zuchu said saying during the exchange, drawing laughter from the group.

Chioma seemed completely at ease with the newborn, and the moment quickly resonated with viewers across Africa.

The visit came off the back of a widely celebrated airport reception that Diamond and Zuchu gave Davido and Chioma upon their arrival in Tanzania.

The high-profile welcome, which included a luxury reception, generated significant buzz across African music circles and social media platforms, hinting at a reunion with both personal and professional dimensions.

Two Power Couples, One Unforgettable Evening

Zuchu personally welcomed the Nigerian couple into their home, and videos from Wasafi TV captured the warm, unhurried atmosphere of the evening. The gathering brought together two of Afrobeats and Bongo Flava's most celebrated couples in an unusually candid light, far from the glitz of concert stages or red carpets.

The footage of Chioma bonding with the baby, in particular, struck an emotional chord with fans who have followed her personal journey alongside Davido.

Watch Chioma carry Diamond and Zuchu's newborn at the Dar es Salaam dinner:

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice. He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng