Germany's federal employment agency has outlined what happens after a foreign worker submits a job application in the country

The agency listed two main selection procedures companies use, depending on the industry and size of the organisation

Germany also highlighted key formal standards that foreign applicants must meet when putting together a job application

Germany's Federal Employment Agency has shared guidance on what foreign workers can expect after submitting a job application, revealing the two most common selection processes used by employers across the country.

According to the agency, once a company reviews an application and shows interest, the actual selection process begins. The specific procedure used depends on a range of factors, including the size of the company and the industry in which the role falls.

Germany lists 2 selection processes companies use to employ foreign workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

2 selection processes used by German employers

1. Job interview

The first and most common procedure is the job interview. This is a one-on-one or panel meeting between the applicant and the company, designed to allow both parties to assess whether there is a good fit. Interviews may be conducted online initially or held directly at the company's premises.

2. Accessment centre

The second procedure is the assessment centre, a more structured and involved process. Here, applicants are put through a series of exercises and tests designed to evaluate their suitability for a specific role. These exercises can include group tasks where candidates work together to solve a problem, as well as individual presentations. The goal is to give employers a broader view of a candidate's skills and working style beyond what a CV can show.

How to apply for job in Germany

The agency also addressed how foreign nationals should approach putting together an application. It noted that simply translating a curriculum vitae into German is rarely enough. German employers expect applications to meet specific formal standards, and companies typically spell out in their job advertisements exactly which documents they require.

Applications are generally sent directly to the company, either by e-mail or through the company's official website.

For African professionals considering opportunities in Germany, understanding these procedures early can make the difference between a strong application and one that is quickly overlooked.

Knowing what to prepare for, whether a structured interview or a full assessment centre process, allows candidates to present themselves with confidence and clarity from the very first contact.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng