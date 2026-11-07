Former Enugu Rangers right-back Charles Okonkwo mourned the death of actor Diewait Ikpechukwu , who passed away at 71 after a prolonged illness

Okonkwo shared an emotional tribute describing Diewait as deeply woven into the fabric of his football generation in Enugu

The ex-footballer opened up about three missed calls from the late actor that he never returned before learning of his death

Former Nigerian international footballer Charles Ekenemchukwu Okonkwo has broken his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, who passed away at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness.

Okonkwo, who built his career as a right-back for Enugu Rangers International FC, took to Facebook on Friday, November 6, 2026, to share a deeply personal tribute to the late actor, one that centred on a painful regret he has been carrying since hearing the news.

Former Nigerian footballer pens emotional tribute after actor Diewait Ikpechukwu's demise. Credit: diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

According to the former footballer, Diewait was not simply a beloved public figure; he was someone who had been present throughout the lives of Okonkwo's entire generation of Enugu footballers. The actor moved effortlessly among football circles, holding conversations about the game with remarkable insight, and was closely connected to legendary players including Christian Chukwu, Okala and Stanley Okoronkwo.

"He was deeply woven into that great generation," Okonkwo wrote, adding that Diewait possessed a rare, natural gift for drawing laughter from everyone around him.

The most haunting part of Okonkwo's tribute was his account of three missed calls from the actor, which came in shortly after Okonkwo's birthday in September. Based in London, the former footballer said the demands of daily life caused him to put off returning the calls until it was too late.

He learned of Diewait's passing through a phone call on the morning after his death, and the realisation that he had not spoken to the actor since January made the missed calls feel even heavier.

"Not giving him that call back has preyed on my mind all day long. Why was he calling me? Did he need something from me?" he wrote, describing the grief of never knowing whether the call was urgent or simply a friendly catch-up.

Okonkwo concluded his tribute with words that captured the particular cruelty of unexpected loss:

"This cruel, sudden thing called death sometimes leaves us with nothing but questions and devastating regret, and no answers. Farewell, Diewait. My heart aches with the call I can never return, but the joy you brought to our generation will live in our memory forever. Rest in peace, brother."

Former footballer Charles Okonkwo sadly mourns Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu. Credit: charles.okonkwo.357

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter broke down in tears with a message to the Actors Guild after her father’s death.

Charles Okonkwo's post as he mourned actor Diewait Ikpechukwu is below:

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel about deaths in the Nigerian movie industry resurfaced after the passing of actor Francis Duru.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning earlier this year, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.

Source: Legit.ng