Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 11,587 illegal residents in a single week during a nationwide crackdown

The arrests covered three distinct categories of violators, including those who breached residency, border security, and labour laws

Saudi authorities warned that anyone who shelters or transports illegal migrants faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of SR1 million

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, November 7, 2026, that security forces arrested 11,587 people during a nationwide immigration enforcement operation that ran from October 29 to November 4, 2026.

The arrests were made through joint inspections involving security forces and relevant government agencies across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia identifies three categories of foreign residents arrested in a crackdown. Photo credit: Henrique Campos

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's immigration crackdown: 3 categories of violators arrested

The ministry identified three groups among those detained:

1. Violators of the Residency Law, totalling 6,043 persons.

2. Violators of the Border Security Law, totalling 3,191 persons.

3. Violators of the Labour Law, totalling 2,353 persons.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior reported that 9,589 of those arrested were subsequently deported.

A further 23,193 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 9,139 were directed to complete travel reservations.

Saudi Arabia: Border crossings and facilitation arrests

Of the total arrested, 1,678 people were caught attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally through its borders, and 18 others were held while trying to leave without authorisation.

An additional 29 individuals were arrested for providing transportation, shelter, or employment to immigration violators — activities the ministry treats as serious criminal offences.

As of the announcement, 41,106 expatriates, comprising 38,813 men and 2,293 women, remained under procedures to enforce legal measures for their violations.

Saudi Arabia: Penalties for facilitating illegal entry

The Ministry of Interior issued a firm warning to anyone who assists illegal migrants in entering or remaining in Saudi Arabia.

Those found guilty of facilitating illegal entry, transporting violators, providing shelter, or offering any other form of assistance face a prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used for transportation and properties used as shelters are also subject to confiscation.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia has a hotline for reporting violations committed by recruitment agencies.

Saudi Arabia suspends 66 recruitment agencies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia suspended 66 recruitment agencies and revoked the license of another one.

The ministry announced the enforcement action on November 4, 2026, saying 67 offices in total faced legal consequences.

According to the ministry's statement, the offences fell into three main categories: breaking the rules that govern how recruitment activities and labour services must be carried out, holding back refund payments owed to clients, and ignoring complaints filed by those clients.

Source: Legit.ng