Natasha Osawaru shared a birthday countdown video for her son but kept his face hidden from the camera

A troll in her comment section called out the mother of 2Baba's child for showing only the boy's hands

Natasha responded directly to the troll, hinting at what fans can expect on her son's actual birthday

2Baba's estranged wife, Natasha Osawaru, has spoken out after a social media user questioned her decision to shield her son's face in a recent post.

The drama began when Natasha shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot she organised for her son's upcoming birthday.

Natasha Osawaru sparks reactions with response to troll who criticised her over son’s face. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she deliberately kept his face out of frame. Her caption was warm and celebratory, expressing gratitude and anticipation ahead of the milestone.

"Count down to my heaven baby birthday! Few days to go!! Behind the scenes! Few days to go!! Thank you, Lord Jesus! It is well," she wrote.

Troll calls out Natasha over son's hidden face

It did not take long before the comment section attracted a critical voice. A user identified as Odogwu5844 took aim at her choice to conceal her child's identity, writing:

"Hand show face no show. What a secret setting."

Rather than ignoring the remark, Natasha fired back calmly, letting the user know the full reveal was simply a matter of timing.

"Yes o. U go see am soon on his birthday by God's grace," she replied.

Natasha Osawaru's Choice to Protect Her Son's Privacy

Many parents of public figures choose to keep their children away from the spotlight, particularly in their early years, and Natasha appears to be taking a similar approach.

By framing her son's face reveal as a birthday moment, she turned a point of criticism into something for followers to look forward to.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Natasha shared the photoshoot video on her social media page ahead of her son's birthday, sparking both excitement and curiosity among her followers.

See the conversation between the politician and troll:

Natasha Osawaru’s response to troll over her son’s hidden face sparks online buzz. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng