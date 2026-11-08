Regina Daniels’ appearance in viral mansion video gets social media buzzing

Laila Charani shared a sweet video of Ned Nwoko conducting a 'beauty inspection' on her inside their mansion

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a woman they believe to be Regina Daniels darting away from the camera in the clip

The sighting has sparked debate online, given the turbulent history between Regina and Ned Nwoko

A new video from inside Ned Nwoko's mansion has set social media buzzing, not just because of the sweet moment between the politician and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, but because of a background figure fans are convinced is actress Regina Daniels.

Laila posted the clip showing her husband pulling out a handkerchief to wipe her face, apparently to verify that her flawless complexion owed nothing to make-up.

New footage from Ned Nwoko’s mansion causes stir as Regina Daniels catches attention. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Seated beside her son at the time, Laila found the whole scene amusing enough to share with her followers.

"Not my husband conducting a beauty inspection with a handkerchief! Apparently, he needed to confirm that it wasn't make-up doing all the work! From piano practice and swimming victories to little moments of laughter, encouragement and being thoroughly entertained by the children, these are the moments that make life beautiful," Laila wrote alongside the post.

Fans Spot Mystery Figure in the Background

While the tender moment between Laila and Nwoko drew warm reactions, many viewers were far more interested in a figure seen briefly in the video before swiftly turning away from the camera.

A large number of commenters were convinced the person was Regina Daniels, Nwoko's younger Nigerian wife.

The speculation comes against a complicated backdrop. Legit.ng previously reported that Regina had moved out of Nwoko's mansion amid tensions, with her brother Sammy Daniels present on the night she left.

Reports at the time referenced allegations of emotional distress and what Regina described as domestic control, while Nwoko's side raised concerns about her well-being.

Regina subsequently acquired her own home in Lagos, and during a TikTok live session in May 2026, she told viewers she had "checked her mind out of getting married" and was focused entirely on her independence and her child.

Reactions trail Laila Charani's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@chiby_okoye wrote:

"Am I the only who saw Regina entering the room and dodged perfectly immediately she saw the camera😂"

@irinikeller2 commented:

"Your husband loves Regina and can't stop fighting for her"

@enikitatone5 said:

"Regina carefully dodging the camera 😂."

@risinkidsplus reacted:

"Regina running very fast 😂she don't use wheel chair again😂ok ooo thank God 🙌"

@tynaspencer wrote:

"No be Regina dodge so?"

@iamamaka_mirian commented:

"Regina dodging the camera 📸"

@nzeluonyinyeyahoo.com4 asked:

"Uhmmmmmm, why is my darling Regina Daniel running away from the camera"

@missbughatti2021 added:

"Gina is that you😍."

@jee8734 remarked:

"Maybe if Laila were a Nigerian woman, I swear Regina boys would have been feeling the heat"

Video from Ned Nwoko’s residence goes viral after viewers spot Regina Daniels. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng