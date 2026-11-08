Denmark's immigration authority identified two categories of foreign workers who can take up short-term jobs in the country without a work permit

Guest teachers working at institutions under specific ministries are covered under the exemption for a limited number of days

Professional models working at major international fashion events in Denmark also qualify under a separate short-term exemption

Denmark has opened a narrow but notable pathway for two categories of foreign workers to take up short-term employment in the country without going through the standard work permit process.

The country's immigration authority confirmed that guest teachers and professional models are both exempt from the usual permit requirement, provided they meet specific conditions tied to the duration and nature of their work.

Denmark outlines work permit exemptions for 2 categories of foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/Manjurul

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: Guest teachers and their exemption terms

A foreign national working as a guest teacher qualifies for the exemption if they are engaged by an educational institution that falls under the Ministry of Higher Education and Science or the Ministry of Culture.

The arrangement is capped at five days within any 180-day period, meaning the exemption is strictly short-term and dany 180 dayslonger teaching engagements.

Denmark work permit: Professional models

The second category covers professional models, though the conditions are slightly more restrictive. Models are permitted to work without a permit only when their assignment involves companies organising major international fashion shows or fashion fairs held in Denmark.

Their exemption is limited to three working days within a 180-day period. Those days can be used one after another or spread over 180 days, with each stint lasting a single day at a time.

Both categories reflect Denmark's approach to accommodating specialised, brief international engagements without requiring participants to go through a full permit application, while still placing clear limits on how long they can work under those terms.

Denmark unveils new work permit route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had announced a new work permit scheme set to take effect on January 1, 2027, allowing citizens of 16 countries to apply for jobs under a special arrangement.

The Collective Agreement Scheme sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000 and requires participating employers to obtain certification from Denmark's immigration authority before hiring foreign workers. Nigeria is not among the 16 eligible countries.

Source: Legit.ng