President Donald Trump appointed Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff following major Republican losses in the midterm elections

Susie Wiles, 69, stepped down after the GOP lost control of both chambers of Congress, ending what she called the honour of a lifetime

Democratic leaders immediately condemned the appointment, with Hakeem Jeffries calling Miller a dangerous extremist

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

USA - President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller, his deputy chief of staff and long-time immigration hardliner, to serve as White House chief of staff following a bruising midterm election that saw Republicans lose control of both the House and the Senate.

Legit.ng reports that Democrats swept both chambers of the United States Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democratic leaders condemn Miller’s appointment as Trump's new chief of staff. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

Miller steps into the role on Monday, replacing Susie Wiles, who handed in her resignation to Trump on Thursday night, November 5, 2026.

As reported by BBC News, three sources confirmed to CBS News that Wiles quit over the election results, which dealt a significant blow to the administration's ability to advance its agenda in its final two years.

Trump told reporters that Wiles had "done a very good job", but added:

"we've got to make moves sometimes." He announced that she would be moving to the "Trump Political Operation" and praised Miller as someone who "gets it, very good politically."

Wiles, who had been seen as one of the most powerful figures in the administration and an unusually close ally of the president, said serving on Trump's team was "the honor of a lifetime."

Just last month, Trump had dismissed any suggestion of replacing her, saying there was "zero chance" she would leave and that she was "gonna be here for a long time." Wiles also disclosed in September that she had entered remission from cancer, six months after her diagnosis.

Miller's rise after election blow

Miller is a staunch Trump loyalist who served as a senior adviser during the first administration and remained at the president's side through his 2020 election defeat and his return to power.

He is widely regarded as the principal architect of Trump's hardline immigration agenda, including the controversial ICE enforcement operations that drew legal challenges.

Wiles is not the only official to depart following the midterm results. Several Department of Justice officials have also resigned this week, among them John Eisenberg, head of the National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, known for overseeing conspiracy investigations into officials who had examined Trump's handling of classified documents.

Democrats reject the appointment

Democratic leaders were quick to denounce the selection. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries described Miller as "a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands", adding that "his presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor."

Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who is set to chair the House Oversight Committee after Democrats take control of the chamber, said he would press ahead with investigations into Miller.

"Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families," Garcia said.

Trump's communications director Steven Cheung defended the pick, saying Miller is "someone who has been with the President since the very beginning" and "the biggest advocate for the Trump agenda."

US midterm election: Trump discloses why Republicans suffered defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng ls reported that President Trump publicly attributed part of the Republican Party's midterm defeat to Iran.

Trump warned he would veto any legislation he considered 'insane' that Democrats might pass.

The US president linked voter behaviour during the midterms to public concerns over petrol prices.

Source: Legit.ng