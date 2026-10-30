The Federal Government launched NERSI, a monthly cash relief scheme offering N50,000 to vulnerable Nigerian households

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Bernard Doro said beneficiaries do not need to apply, pay fees, or register through agents to access the funds

The government warned Nigerians against fraudsters and provided an official NERSI helpline number for those with concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has rolled out a monthly cash transfer programme that will pay N50,000 to vulnerable households across Nigeria, as part of efforts to ease the pressure of rising living costs on ordinary citizens.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, described the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention, known as NERSI, as a presidential initiative.

Tinubu's government offers vulnerable Nigerian households N50,000 in monthly cash relief. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Doro said it is aimed at delivering direct financial support to millions of Nigerians struggling under the weight of global food inflation and surging prices of essential goods.

As reported by The Punch, Doro announced the scheme on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Abuja.

How NERSI payments will work

The ministry said it is partnering with licensed digital financial service providers to deliver the funds securely.

Beneficiaries will first receive a text message from these providers seeking their consent before money is paid into their bank accounts or mobile wallets.

According to Channels Television, Doro was clear that no action is required from beneficiaries to qualify.

"Under this intervention, eligible beneficiaries will receive N50,000 monthly, providing direct assistance to help meet essential needs and ease the burden of living costs," he said.

He added that payment amounts could be reviewed over time to reflect changes in the cost of living, with beneficiaries informed directly before any adjustment takes effect.

Warning against fraud

The minister urged Nigerians to stay alert to scammers who may attempt to exploit the programme. He stressed that beneficiaries should never share their PINs or Bank Verification Numbers with anyone.

"If you are unsure about any message, or anyone asks you for money, call the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222," Doro said.

The minister said NERSI sits alongside existing Federal Government social protection and economic support programmes, with the goal of building household resilience and promoting broader economic stability.

He tied the initiative to President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and said the ministry remained committed to running the programme with transparency and accountability.

Minister Bernard Doro warns against scammers and shares the official NERSI helpline. Photo credit: Bernard Doro

Source: Twitter

N33.75bn cash transfer: Payments cannot be verified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Auditor-General says there is not enough evidence to prove that N33.75 billion in cash transfers reached 3.29 million genuine beneficiaries in 2023

Auditors said missing beneficiary records and REMITA statements prevented them from verifying the payments.

The NCTO was asked to account for the funds or refund any amount that cannot be properly verified.

Source: Legit.ng