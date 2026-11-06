Ireland Gives Conditions to Foreigners to Secure Employment Permits
- Employees on Stamp 1 or 1H permissions in Ireland may qualify for a Stamp 4 upgrade depending on their employment permit category
- The timeline to qualify differs significantly between permit types, with some workers eligible after 21 months and others needing up to 57 months
- Ireland's ISD Online Portal handles the renewal process, with Stamp 4 permissions valid for either one or two years based on the permit category
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Ireland's Immigration Service has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals holding Stamp 1 or 1H permissions can upgrade to a Stamp 4, based on how long they have been working in the country under a valid employment permit.
The upgrade path is available to employees on employment permits and to researchers working under a Hosting Agreement who meet specific time thresholds from the date they began working in Ireland.
Ireland: Who qualifies after 21 months?
Workers who have completed 21 months of employment in Ireland are eligible to apply for a Stamp 4 if their permission falls under one of three categories: a Critical Skills Employment Permit, a Hosting Agreement as a Researcher, or a Multi-Site General Employment Permit held as a Non-Consultant Hospital Doctor.
Those in other permit categories cannot count time spent under these three categories towards the shorter eligibility window. The Immigration Service was clear that the categories are not interchangeable when calculating the 21-month threshold.
Ireland: Who must wait 57 months?
Workers holding General Employment Permits or Intra-Company Transfer Employment Permits face a longer path, needing to complete 57 months from their start date before becoming eligible for a Stamp 4 upgrade.
To confirm the commencement date, applicants must obtain an Employment Detail Summary through Revenue's online portal at revenue.ie/myaccount. Where a person started work under a different permission before switching to a Stamp 1, the start date for eligibility purposes will be determined by the validity dates of the employment permit under which the Stamp 1 was registered, not the original permission.
How to apply and how long the Stamp 4 lasts
Once eligible, applicants can renew their permission through the ISD Online Portal. The required documents at registration remain unchanged from previous guidance.
The duration of the Stamp 4 permission varies by category. Those who qualify under the Critical Skills permit, Hosting Agreement, or Non-Consultant Hospital Doctor route will receive a permission renewable every two years. Workers coming through the General Employment Permit or Intra-Company Transfer route will need to renew annually.
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng