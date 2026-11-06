Political activist Paschal Oluchukwu Omaka warned Ezza Ezekuna people against individuals using the cover of elders' councils to push personal political agendas ahead of 2027

Omaka raised concern over reported violent attacks on opposition members in Ezza South and Ezza North, including an alleged ambush that led to deaths and injuries

The activist pointed to PDP governorship candidate Ifeanyi Odii's choice of Ezza running mates as a reason for the community to reconsider its political alignment

Ebonyi state - A political activist and diaspora leader, Paschal Oluchukwu Omaka, has called on the Ezza Ezekuna community in Ebonyi state to judge candidates by their track records rather than by endorsements from self-appointed community leaders as the 2027 general elections approach.

Omaka, who is president of the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) and a native of Umuezeoka in Ezza North Local Government Area, made the call in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja. He warned that certain individuals were hiding behind the titles of "Ezza elites" and "Ezza Elders Council" to advance narrow personal interests at the expense of the broader community.

Paschal Oluchukwu Omaka urges the Ezza Ezekuna community in Ebonyi state to assess candidates based on their track records ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo: Paschal Oluchukwu Omaka

Source: UGC

"Our great Ezza Ezekuna nation is again being deceived by some people selfishly working for themselves and operating under the guise of 'Ezza elites' and 'Ezza Elders Council' to impose their wills and self-serving agenda on the people," he said.

Omaka Raises Alarm Over Political Realignment

He also alleged that some Ezza elders had shifted their support towards a former governor who, he claimed, was opposed to the emergence of an Ezza governor in 2031 and had been using those elders to unsettle the community. Omaka did not name the former governor.

The activist went further to argue that PDP governorship candidate Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii had shown greater political goodwill towards Ezza people than other candidates by selecting Ezza sons as running mates in both the 2023 and 2027 elections. In 2023, Odii picked Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, and for the 2027 contest, he has chosen Hon. Patrick Mgbebu, known as Patman.

"A candidate like the PDP Governorship candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii who in 2023 chose an Ezza man — Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu as his Deputy and has again now chosen Hon. Patrick Mgbebu (Patman) as his running-mate for the 2027 Governorship election has demonstrated more love and friendship to the Ezza nation," Omaka said.

Violence in Ezza Communities Condemned

Omaka also condemned a series of attacks on opposition figures in Ezza South and Ezza North. He cited an August 1 attack on a PDP defection rally organised by Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie at Ikwuato Idembia in Ezza South, which he attributed to thugs loyal to the ruling APC.

He also mentioned a subsequent attack on Chief Christopher Ngwuta at his compound in Amaezekwe, which reportedly caused injuries, property damage and the loss of an unborn baby. Additionally, he referenced an alleged ambush on the convoy of NDC candidate for Ezza South Constituency, Rollins Offia Nwali, which reportedly resulted in deaths and injuries.

"No Ezza blood of any Ezza son or daughter should be wasted due to politics especially when other parts of the State are peacefully allowing campaigns and consultations without any reports of violent incidents," he said.

Omaka urged elders, politicians and candidates across all parties to allow free and peaceful campaigning in every community, adding that any claim of a collective Ezza endorsement for specific candidates should be ignored.

Source: Legit.ng