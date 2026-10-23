The APC Network Movement in Kogi state has accused a faction of the Audu/Faleke political family of working against the ruling party

The group claims some individuals are using the Tinubu Support Group platform to secretly recruit for opposition parties ahead of 2027

Coordinator Ogungbemi Olusola has issued a direct appeal to Hon. James Faleke over activities being carried out in his name

A pro-APC group in Kogi state has raised the alarm over what it describes as deliberate efforts by loyalists of the Audu/Faleke political family to destabilise the ruling party from within, warning that such conduct could have serious consequences ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC Network Movement, through its coordinator Ogungbemi Olusola, alleged that certain individuals have been exploiting the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) platform to quietly pull members away from the APC while privately collaborating with rival political parties across the state's three senatorial zones.

Hon. James Faleke faces an appeal from a pro-APC group over the alleged activities of individuals linked to the Audu/Faleke political family in Kogi. Photo: @nigerian_hybrid

Source: Twitter

Faleke-Audu loyalists accused of mobilising for SDP

According to the group, the suspects are allegedly mobilising for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi West and Kogi East, and for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central, all while publicly presenting themselves as TSG loyalists.

Olusola stressed that Governor Usman Ododo, as the party's state leader, has maintained an inclusive administration, even welcoming figures who opposed his election, making the alleged scheming all the more unnecessary.

"We are calling on Hon. James Faleke to ensure these individuals do not drag his name in the mud, especially after the immense sacrifices he has made for the party in Kogi State," Olusola said.

"Spending resources to fund the PDP in Kogi Central to prove a point will not work. The APC is firmly entrenched on the ground and has put robust structures in place to secure maximum victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our candidates."

The network said secret meetings had been held with the SDP in Kogi East under the cover of the Audu/Faleke family name, calling it a calculated attempt to fracture President Tinubu's political base in the region.

The group also invoked the memory of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a founding member of the APC, urging his political family to guard his legacy against those using it for self-serving purposes.

"Prince Abubakar Audu was a committed founding member of the APC before his passing. He was never known for anti-party activities, and his legacy must not be dragged into the mud," the statement read.

The APC Network further questioned the credibility of candidates being promoted by the dissidents, noting that figures in Kogi Central have never publicly backed President Tinubu, while SDP actors claiming TSG membership reportedly do not hold valid APC cards.

Faleke/Audu political family urged to dissolve into APC structure

Olusola noted that Faleke himself is currently focused on delivering APC victory in Lagos state, and urged those acting in his name in Kogi to reconsider their conduct.

The group concluded by calling on the Faleke/Audu political family to dissolve into established APC structures rather than continuing to fuel internal divisions.

APC Primary Dispute: Kogi Central Youths Ask Governor Ododo to Act

In another report, a sociopolitical group, Kogi Central Youth for Change, recently called on Kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to step into a deepening disagreement over the APC House of Representatives primary in Kogi Central.

The group's chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Adeiza, signed a statement issued to journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, September 12, explaining that the appeal became urgent following a legal challenge filed by Hon. Onimisi Okami over the conduct of the APC primary for the Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng