Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno declared Friday, November 6, 2026, a work-free day for residents and civil servants ahead of President Tinubu's visit

Eno inspected several projects lined up for commissioning, including the International Terminal Building at Victor Attah International Airport

A rally in support of Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid is also planned during the president's visit to the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State - Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has declared Friday, November 6, 2026, a public work-free day in Akwa Ibom State ahead of a visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

Governor Eno described the occasion as both timely and significant for Akwa Ibom's development.

Eno urges residents to welcome Tinubu, with a rally planned in support of his 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: Umo Eno

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the governor made the announcement after completing an inspection tour of projects earmarked for commissioning during the presidential visit.

Projects set for commissioning

Several major infrastructure projects are on the commissioning list, including the International Terminal Building at Victor Attah International Airport, the Aviation Village, an Airport Hospital, the ARISE Palm Resort, the 14.5-kilometre Nsit Atai–Okobo Road, Ring Road 3 Extension, and a Security and Command Centre.

Speaking to Government House Correspondents after the inspection, Eno said the visit would give Akwa Ibom a platform to showcase the infrastructure achievements of his administration.

He also confirmed that a rally would be held in support of President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign during the visit.

Governor calls on residents to receive the president

Eno urged residents across the state to turn out in large numbers to welcome the president, saying the work-free day was declared specifically to make that possible.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, and the distinguished Senate President, our leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we urge all Akwa Ibomites to come out en masse to give the President an overwhelming reception," Eno said.

The governor also praised President Tinubu for making resources available to state governments, saying the federal support had helped drive the delivery of development projects in Akwa Ibom.

He called on residents to show the state's well-known tradition of hospitality during the presidential reception.

Legit.ng reports that Bayelsa Governor Senator Douye Diri declared a public holiday for workers across the south-south state.

Tinubu is expected to commission major projects across Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/Umo Eno

Source: Twitter

Akwa Ibom announces 13-month pension bonus for retirees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom Governor announced a 13th-month pension bonus for all state pensioners at a ceremony in Uyo

The governor said his administration has paid ₦100 billion of a ₦111 billion inherited gratuity backlog.

Pensioners aged 65 and above were urged to enrol in a free health insurance scheme under the state government.

Source: Legit.ng