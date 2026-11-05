CBN rules require banks to investigate mistaken transfers and may allow them to place a temporary lien on the disputed funds

Customers should contact their bank immediately, provide transaction evidence and request a formal transfer recall

If recipients refuse to refund the money, bank auditors can mediate, and customers may escalate unresolved complaints to the CBN

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Sending money to the wrong bank account can turn an ordinary transaction into a financial nightmare, particularly when the recipient refuses to return the funds or withdraws them immediately.

However, Nigerians who mistakenly transfer money to unintended beneficiaries have options for recovering their funds under regulations issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

CBN announces new rules for banks to reverse monies sent to the wrong accounts. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

The apex bank's Regulation on Instant (Inter-Bank) Electronic Funds Transfer Services outlines procedures financial institutions must follow when customers report erroneous transfers.

The rules distinguish between mistakes made by customers, errors originating from banks, and fraudulent transactions.

CBN explains how customers can recover funds

Under Section 10.4 of the regulation, customers who mistakenly transfer money to another account must first notify their financial institution.

Where the recipient is known, the sending bank should encourage the complainant to seek an amicable refund.

However, where the recipient is unknown or refuses to return the money, the sending institution must notify the receiving bank after establishing that the complaint is credible.

The receiving bank is then required to place a lien on the disputed amount, where funds are available, and seek the beneficiary's consent for a reversal.

This means the money can be temporarily restricted while the banks investigate the complaint.

What happens when recipients refuse refunds?

The CBN regulation provides another avenue where the beneficiary refuses to authorise a refund.

Under Section 10.4.3, internal auditors of both financial institutions must mediate between the parties within two weeks of the complaint.

The regulation stipulates that the lien should not remain in place beyond two weeks under this procedure.

Where the recipient has already spent the money and refuses to replenish the account, the receiving institution's auditors must watch-list the customer's Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The sending institution may also report the incident to law enforcement agencies, according to a BusinessDay report.

Five steps to recover mistaken transfers

Customers seeking recovery should take the following actions:

Contact your bank immediately: Report the transaction through official customer service channels. Provide transaction evidence: Submit the receipt, transaction reference, amount, date and beneficiary account details. Request a formal recall: Ask your bank to initiate the interbank recovery process. Obtain a complaint reference: Keep records of correspondence and follow up on the investigation. Escalate unresolved complaints: Approach the CBN if the financial institution fails to resolve the complaint within the applicable regulatory timeline.

These steps apply to transfers through banks and other regulated payment institutions, subject to the relevant transaction arrangements.

CBN gives banks deadlines for complaints

The CBN's complaints management guidance states that customers should first approach their financial institutions and generally allow two weeks for resolution before escalating unresolved complaints.

A 2011 circular also directed banks to establish dedicated complaint-handling channels and report unresolved cases.

Customers can escalate qualifying complaints to the CBN's Consumer Protection Department, providing transaction evidence and proof of earlier complaints.

CBN reveals steps for Nigerians to recover monies sent to the wrong account. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Importantly, recovery is not automatic. The availability of funds, beneficiary cooperation, and outcome of the dispute process can determine whether the money is returned.

For Nigerians, the critical lesson is to report mistaken transfers immediately rather than assume the money has been permanently lost.

6 steps to take to avoid banking fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has urged Nigerians to take specific steps to protect their bank accounts from phishing scams and other forms of digital fraud.

The association said criminals were growing bolder and more creative, impersonating well-known banking brands through fake text messages, cloned websites and fraudulent social media accounts to steal customers' sensitive financial information.

Source: Legit.ng