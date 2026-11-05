The Coalition for Democracy, formerly known as G100 Coalition, formally adopted its new name at a Central Leadership Committee meeting in Abuja on November 4, 2026

The opposition bloc raised alarm over attacks on its supporters in Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto and Cross River, as well as sealed campaign offices and pulled-down billboards

The coalition demanded a forensic audit of the voters' register before December 15, citing AI-generated photos and the removal of over 1.27 million records

Abuja, FCT - An alliance of Nigerian opposition parties has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of systematically narrowing the democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the country cannot hold a credible vote under the current conditions.

The Central Leadership Committee (CLC) of the Coalition for Democracy, meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, adopted its new name to replace the former G100 Coalition, which was formed following the first Opposition Summit held on August 31, 2026. The coalition said the name change reflects its member parties' shared commitment to constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

A Pattern of Intimidation, the Coalition Says

The CLC said that within the past 90 days alone, opposition supporters had been attacked in Kaduna, ambushed in Ibadan, and assaulted in Sokoto and Cross River. The committee also said hotels booked by opposition delegates cancelled their reservations without explanation, campaign offices were sealed, and billboards belonging to opposition parties were removed in Edo State while those of the APC remained in place.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the coalition said outdoor advertising access had reportedly been priced as high as N750 million for opposition parties. It also cited a local government chairman who allegedly warned residents to vote for the APC or leave their community.

Signed on behalf of the coalition by Salihu Moh. Lukman, the statement read: "The APC is not just trying to win the election. It is trying to decide the conditions under which everybody else must contest it. You cannot be a contestant and insist on writing the rules for your opponents."

Voters' Register Raises Credibility Questions

Beyond the campaign environment, the coalition raised concerns about the integrity of the voters' register. It said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) missed the statutory deadline required under Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, and that AI-generated photographs had been found in the register, reportedly inserted by INEC's own registration officers. More than 1.27 million records were also said to have been removed from the register.

The coalition questioned why no official had been identified or prosecuted over the irregularities and why political parties had not received copies of the register for independent review.

"A compromised register today is a compromised election tomorrow," the statement said. "Nigerians deserve answers, not excuses."

The coalition demanded that INEC immediately provide all registered parties with electronic copies of the preliminary voters' register, and called for an independent forensic audit to be completed and published state by state before December 15, 2026, with all culpable officials brought to justice.

With 72 days remaining before the January 16 elections, the coalition also called on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee equal protection for all political activities under Section 83 of the Police Act 2020, and urged civil society groups, the media, and international partners to hold electoral institutions accountable.

Source: Legit.ng