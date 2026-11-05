Nigerian singer Speed Darlington declared his intention to back Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election

Speed Darlington made clear that his support had nothing to do with Obi's policies or track record

The singer also took aim at other presidential hopefuls and criticised Nigerian politicians over road infrastructure promises

Nigerian singer and rapper Speed Darlington has sparked a fresh debate online after openly stating he would back Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election, and his reasoning has divided opinion sharply.

In an Instagram video on November 4, 2026, the musician made no attempt to dress up his motivation.

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington questions Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi's achievements ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: speeddarlintv/peterobi

Source: Instagram

He stated that his support for the former Anambra State governor was rooted purely in ethnic solidarity.

"I am going to support Peter Obi for president. Not because I see or hear the intelligence coming out of his mouth. I am supporting Peter Obi strictly because of tribe, because he is Igbo," he wrote.

Speed Darlington questions other presidential hopefuls

The singer did not stop there. He also turned his attention to other figures widely linked to the 2027 presidential race, questioning what former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi had actually delivered during their years in public office.

"The devil you know is better than the devil you don't know. Atiku and Amaechi have been statesmen for years; what did they accomplish?. Who even wants a Fulani president?" he added.

Speed Darlington also used the post to take a swipe at Nigerian politicians more broadly, arguing that it was deeply embarrassing that road construction was still being dangled as a campaign promise in 2026.

"Shame on all Nigerian politicians for still using roads to campaign. It's a big shame in 2026," he said.

Watch Speed Darlington speak on his support for Peter Obi in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's video

The post quickly drew reactions from followers, with many poking fun at the singer's candid admission while others pushed back on his reasoning.

@mr_goziex commented:

"no worry we sabi this format 😂😂😂"

@cheatnation wrote:

"Akpichukwu E be like say this 18 room mansion wey U de build wan lead U into temptation oo, which one be if APC give U better offer U go support Tinubu 😂"

@kaayc21 stated:

"Nigerians are not doing tribe, we are doing competence."

@bandobreed shared:

"You for just keep the reason to yourself presido….we Dey fight Yorubas because of this kind reasons 😂😂😂"

@officialnewlife1 asked:

"What if atiku offer you money to support him won't you support him just asking? 😂"

Speed Darlington criticises Nigerian politicians over their continued use of road infrastructure as a campaign promise in 2026. Photo: speeddarlintv/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Rufai Oseni slams Peter Obi over remittances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni criticised Peter Obi over his advice to Nigerians in the diaspora to stop sending money home, warning him against making similar comments again.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on October 20, 2026, Rufai defended diaspora remittances, describing them as an important source of financial support for Nigeria’s economy and arguing that politicians should instead push for voting rights for citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng