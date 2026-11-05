Atiku Abubakar condemned a court judgment that sought to remove David Mark's leadership of the ADC, linking it to his growing campaign momentum

The statement pointed to a previous Federal High Court ruling that had already dismissed a similar challenge to the David Mark-led ADC leadership

Atiku's campaign said the ruling would be challenged at the Court of Appeal while the campaign train pushed on to Kebbi state

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has spoken out against a court ruling that purported to remove Senator David Mark from the leadership of the party, calling it a deliberate move to derail his 2027 presidential campaign.

Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, issued a statement from Birnin Kebbi on November 5, 2026, the day after a large crowd gathered in Sokoto to attend the official launch of the ADC campaign.

Atiku Abubakar speaks out against the court ruling on David Mark's leadership of the ADC and alleges a plot to derail his 2027 presidential campaign. Photo: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku Links Ruling to Campaign's Momentum

Atiku argued that the timing of the judgment was not accidental, pointing to the reception his campaign received in Sokoto as the likely trigger for the legal move.

"The timing of this judgment is no coincidence. It is part of a strategy to weaken my support in the North and frustrate a campaign whose message is resonating across the country," he said.

He also pushed back against any suggestion that his candidacy was narrow in its appeal.

"My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians. Hunger and hardship do not respect regional boundaries. Nigerians across the country are suffering under this government, and they deserve a leader with a credible plan to make life affordable again."

Legal Challenge to Follow at Court of Appeal

Beyond the political dimension, Atiku raised specific legal objections to the ruling. He said Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court had earlier dismissed a previous challenge to the David Mark-led leadership in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, with the court upholding objections on jurisdiction, standing, and the failure to exhaust internal party remedies.

"Why, after that judgment, was another case filed to reopen the same dispute? This is a calculated attempt to circumvent a subsisting judgment. We will challenge this judicial manoeuvre at the Court of Appeal," he said.

Atiku urged supporters to stay calm and lawful, warning against allowing the judgment to slow the campaign's momentum. The campaign had already moved to Kebbi State by the time the statement was released.

"Our journey to rescue Nigeria from the hardship imposed by the APC government is a long one. Our Affordable Life campaign will continue because Nigerians deserve relief from this crushing cost-of-living crisis. We urge our supporters to remain resolute, take our message from house to house and door to door, and stay peaceful and focused. There is no shaking," he said.

Timi Frank Alleges Plot to Frustrate Atiku's 2027 Ambition

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, November 5, accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of using the courts to weaken opposition parties, warning that the development could trigger a political crisis before the 2027 general elections.

Frank issued the warning in a statement released in reaction to the court judgment, which he said raised serious concerns about efforts to frustrate Atiku's presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng