Germany's government identified two categories of foreign professionals who may qualify for a settlement permit upon arrival in the country

The two groups are scientists with special technical knowledge and teachers in senior positions with several years of professional experience

Germany has outlined specific conditions applicants must meet before they can be considered for the immediate settlement permit

Germany has opened a direct route to long-term residency for a specific group of foreign professionals, allowing them to apply for a settlement permit as soon as they arrive in the country rather than waiting out a mandatory period of residence.

The German government states that this provision applies under Section 18c (3) of the Residence Act and targets highly skilled foreigners whose expertise places them in a category of significant value to the country.

Germany explains which foreigners can obtain settlement permits without waiting years. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Michele Tantussi

Source: Getty Images

Germany: immediate settlement permit

According to Germany's official government information, the two groups eligible for this fast-tracked settlement pathway are

scientists with special technical knowledge teachers who hold senior positions and can demonstrate several years of professional experience.

Workers in these fields are not required to have lived in Germany for a set number of years before applying, which sets this route apart from standard settlement permit procedures.

Conditions applicants must meet before travelling

Qualifying for this pathway is not automatic. The German government has outlined a set of conditions that applicants must satisfy before they can be considered. These include:

- Providing proof of their academic qualifications.

- Demonstrating that they are likely to integrate into life in Germany.

- Proving that they are financially self-sufficient and will not need to rely on government assistance to cover their living expenses.

Beyond meeting these requirements, Germany advises prospective applicants to have all their documents fully prepared before they travel. Doing so is described as essential to making it possible to obtain the settlement permit immediately upon arrival, since incomplete documentation could delay or complicate the process.

Germany names 2 African countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany has updated its visa exemption list, naming Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African countries whose citizens can enter the country without an entry visa.

The report also highlighted the conditions attached to the waiver, including the 90-day stay limit within 180 days, a ban on gainful employment and the biometric passport requirement for Seychellois travellers.

Source: Legit.ng