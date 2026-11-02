Bayelsa Governor Senator Douye Diri declared a public holiday for workers across the south-south state

The holiday covers both public and private sector workers ahead of the state's 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day

Legit.ng understands that residents will use the day to participate in thanksgiving activities marking the occasion

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State - Bayelsa Governor Senator Douye Diri has declared Monday, November 2, 2026, a public holiday across the state in honour of its 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day.

Legit.ng reports that the declaration by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state government covers workers in both the public and private sectors, giving residents a full day off to participate in the thanksgiving celebration.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri declares Monday, November 2, a public holiday for the state's 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day. Photo credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

Bayelsa marks 15 years of thanksgiving

The annual event holds particular significance as it marks 15 consecutive years of the state gathering to give thanks for what the government described as God's faithfulness and blessings upon Bayelsa.

Governor Diri announced the holiday as part of the broader programme of activities tied to the commemoration, encouraging residents to use the occasion to reflect and participate in the day's events.

The thanksgiving celebration has grown into a fixture on the Bayelsa State calendar since its establishment, bringing together communities from across the Niger Delta state each year for a religious and civic observance.

Read the full statement by the Bayelsa State government below via the Facebook post:

Diri concludes 3-day solemn assembly

Meanwhile, Governor Diri announced the conclusion of a three-day Solemn Assembly ahead of the state's 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day scheduled for today, Monday, November 2, 2026.

Diri disclosed this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday evening, November 1, saying the spiritual gathering was held under the theme, 'Heal Our Land Oh Lord.'

The governor stated that the assembly was organised to seek God's continued intervention for peace and progress in Bayelsa State.

The state's No.1 citizen appreciated religious leaders, members of the Christian community and residents who participated in the three-day prayer exercise.

Read more on public holiday

Egypt announces New Year holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mostafa Madbouly, the prime minister of Egypt, declared a public holiday in observance of the Islamic Hijri New Year (1448 AH).

According to the State Information Service (SIS), Egypt's government official media and information authority, the country’s Dar Al-Iftaa (an Islamic institution or council responsible for issuing formal legal rulings and religious verdicts known as fatwas) is expected to sight the crescent moon for the first month of Muharram on June 15, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, marking the beginning of the new lunar year.

Source: Legit.ng