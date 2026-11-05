Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo welcomed a Federal High Court ruling that invalidated the ADC leadership chaired by former Senate President David Mark

Justice Peter Lifu declared the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegal and nullified all decisions taken under it, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination

The ADC announced it would challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal, as Keyamo fired back at critics who said the ruling threatened democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo (SAN) has reacted with satisfaction to a Federal High Court judgment that removed former Senate President David Mark and his associates from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying "justice may be slow, but it is always sure."

Justice Peter Lifu, sitting in Abuja, delivered the ruling on Thursday, November 5, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, filed by the party's former National Deputy Chairman for the North-East, Nafiu Bala Gombe. The judge declared the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegal and voided every decision made under its authority, including the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo reacts to the court judgment removing David Mark and other executives from the ADC leadership. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Gombe had argued that following the resignation of the former ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, he was the rightful person to assume leadership of the party. He asked the court to restrain Senator Mark and former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola from holding themselves out as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively, insisting their emergence violated both the party's constitution and the Electoral Act.

The defendants included the ADC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Mark, Aregbesola, and Nwosu. Justice Lifu upheld Gombe's claims and granted all the reliefs sought.

ADC: Keyamo criticises 'takeover'

Keyamo, a prominent cabinet member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the manner in which the party was allegedly seized could not be legally sustained.

"You cannot invade a political party owned and built by Nigerians and hijack it with the connivance of a so-called National Chairman without a prior meeting and approval of a mini National Convention or the National Executive Committee," he said.

Furthermore, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain pushed back at those framing the judgment as a threat to democracy, insisting the ADC's original membership remained intact.

"It is not only when a certain Atiku Abubakar contests the presidency that democracy is not in danger. The ADC as a party is well and alive and populated by people and original leaders who are no less Nigerians than David Mark and his illegal band of marauders," Keyamo added.

Festus Keyamo defends the court ruling on the ADC leadership crisis, insisting the party remains intact despite the removal of David Mark-led executives. Photo credit: Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

The minister also dismissed critics who labelled the outcome politically motivated.

"Sorry, but the law is decided on facts and evidence, rather than sentiments and outrage by a group of people," he said.

Read Keyamo's full reaction to the court's judgment on ADC below via the X post here.

Atiku's campaign and ADC's next step

The ruling landed less than 24 hours after Atiku held a campaign rally in Sokoto State ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election. INEC had already published his name as a presidential candidate, and he had since named former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.

The ADC's National Welfare Secretary, Nkemakolam Ukandu, who was joined in the suit as an interested party, confirmed the party would challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Atiku accuses APC of sabotage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku condemned Thursday’s court judgment that sacked Senator Mark’s leadership of the party, describing it as a calculated attempt to weaken the ADC and frustrate his candidacy.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said the timing of the judgment was telling.

Source: Legit.ng