Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on social media, pushed back against Omoyele Sowore's claims about the president's trip to Saudi Arabia

Dada said Tinubu is travelling to perform Umrah, not to seek medical treatment, and noted the president had done the same twice in 2022

The aide pointed to Tinubu's recent public schedule as evidence that the president is in good health

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's Special Assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, has dismissed claims by activist and politician Omoyele Sowore that the president is travelling to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

Dada said Tinubu is heading to the Holy Land to perform Umrah, also known as the Lesser Hajj, a routine act of worship for Muslims seeking divine guidance ahead of significant undertakings.

Olusegun Dada says Tinubu is travelling to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@Sowore

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's aide stated this via his X handle @DOlusegun on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

He added that the president intends to offer prayers for Nigeria and commit his re-election bid to God.

"This is not new... it is a regular practice among Muslims when they want to embark on any critical journey or attain a milestone," Dada said.

Tinubu performed Umrah twice in 2022

The presidential aide noted that Tinubu had made similar trips to Makkah before.

He said the president travelled to Saudi Arabia in April 2022, ahead of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary, and again in late December 2022, before the general election.

Dada described both occasions as successful, saying his prayers were answered on each visit.

"It is only sensible to stick to a potent strategy, hence the President is going again," he said.

Dada also cited Tinubu's recent activities as proof of good health. He said the president was in Kaduna on Saturday to formally flag off his re-election campaign.

In the days that followed, Tinubu received former African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina at the State House and separately hosted the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Ola Awakan.

The president also chaired a Federal Executive Council meeting, where Dada said "some consequential decisions were made."

Tinubu's aide challenges Sowore directly

Addressing Sowore by name, Dada said a person in poor health would not be able to maintain such a schedule.

"Mr Sowore, a 'sick person' would not have this many itineraries to accomplish," he said. "Mr President is fit as a fiddle, and no evil, as you are wishing for, will befall the People's President."

Tinubu speaks on State of Health after abroad trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after a four-week working vacation abroad.

Tinubu addressed rumours about his health upon landing, making his first public remarks since returning.

The Nigerian leader made strong declarations about his readiness to resume official duties in the West African nation.

Source: Legit.ng