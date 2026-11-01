LASCOPA resolved 528 of 556 complaints against Ikeja Electric, securing ₦26.2 million in refunds and credit adjustments

Lagos consumers can raise unresolved electricity complaints at monthly meetings held on the last Thursday with Ikeja Electric

Residents can report overbilling, disputed charges and supply problems to LASCOPA by phone or email

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Hundreds of electricity consumers in Lagos State have received financial relief following the recovery of over ₦26 million in refunds and credit adjustments from Ikeja Electric Distribution Company.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) disclosed that it successfully resolved 528 complaints against Ikeja Electric between January and September 2026, providing relief to customers affected by billing disputes and other electricity-related grievances.

Ikeja Electric consumers get refunds amid poor power supply and wrong billing. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the agency, the intervention resulted in refunds and credit adjustments totalling ₦26,243,758.75, highlighting growing efforts to protect electricity consumers from unfair practices.

Lagos resolves 95% of electricity complaints

In a statement, LASCOPA revealed that it received 556 complaints against Ikeja Electric during the nine months.

Of these, 528 were successfully resolved, while 28 remained under investigation, representing an impressive resolution rate of approximately 95%.

The agency said the recovered funds reflected the importance of consumer advocacy, mediation and regulatory intervention in addressing disputes between electricity distribution companies and their customers.

It noted that the intervention demonstrated how affected consumers could secure redress through established complaint channels without resorting to confrontations or other unlawful measures.

Ikeja Electric customers receive financial relief

LASCOPA's General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Afolabi Solebo, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to ensuring fairness, accountability and transparency in Lagos State's electricity distribution sector.

Solebo stressed the importance of protecting consumers against unfair practices while encouraging electricity providers to improve service delivery and respond promptly to legitimate grievances.

The Head of the agency's Complaints and Mediation Department, Yusuf Musiliu, explained that complaints were received and reviewed through both online and offline channels.

He disclosed that regular engagement sessions between consumers and Ikeja Electric officials had helped resolve longstanding disagreements.

According to Musiliu, the meetings provided opportunities for affected customers to present their grievances, clarify disputed charges and negotiate mutually acceptable resolutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and encouraged dissatisfied consumers to seek redress through recognised channels.

Lagos introduces monthly electricity complaint meetings

To strengthen consumer protection, LASCOPA disclosed that its stakeholders' engagement with Ikeja Electric takes place on the last Thursday of every month.

The meetings allow electricity consumers with unresolved complaints to engage directly with company representatives and seek practical solutions.

The agency encouraged residents experiencing estimated billing, overbilling, disputed electricity charges, supply problems and other unfair practices to report their concerns promptly.

Musiliu advised complainants to provide supporting evidence, including electricity bills, payment receipts and relevant correspondence, to accelerate investigations.

How electricity consumers can report complaints

LASCOPA reiterated that its interventions were guided by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025, as amended.

The agency assured residents that it would continue working to ensure electricity providers respect consumer rights and maintain acceptable service standards.

Solebo urged affected residents to contact LASCOPA through its toll-free helpline, 080 0005 2726, available on weekdays, or email lasgcopa@gmail.com for assistance.

The agency maintained that consumers should not suffer financial losses from unjustified electricity charges without access to appropriate remedies.

Meet only Nigerian city with uninterrupted electricity

Legit.ng earlier reported that for businesses battered by generator bills and unpredictable electricity, Aba is offering a welcome change. Manufacturers, traders, and households in the Abia State's commercial hub say improved power supply is reducing costs and making longer working hours possible.

Electricity supplied through the Geometric Power-owned Aba Power network is helping some customers cut their dependence on petrol and diesel generators, easing a burden that has constrained production and household budgets for years.

Source: Legit.ng