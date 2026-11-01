Afreximbank and APPO launch the Africa Energy Bank in Abuja with $5 billion in authorised capital

The bank aims to fund oil, gas and wider energy infrastructure as African projects face a financing gap

Nigeria will host the bank, led by its first president, Helmy Ghazi, with potential support for local energy projects

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa has taken a major step towards securing its energy future as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) formally established the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), with its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The landmark development was announced at the bank’s inaugural general meeting in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in efforts to address Africa’s growing energy financing challenges.

Africa Energy Bank begins operations in Nigeria with $5 billion in take-off capital. Credit: Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The new financial institution, with an authorised capital of $5 billion, is expected to support investments in oil, gas and other energy infrastructure across the continent.

Its establishment comes as African countries face mounting difficulties accessing international financing for energy projects, particularly fossil fuel developments.

Afreximbank explains new energy bank's mission

In a statement, Afreximbank described the bank’s establishment as a demonstration of African governments’ commitment to taking greater control of the continent’s energy future.

“The creation of the Africa Energy Bank reaffirms African governments’ determination to secure their own energy future,” the institution stated.

It explained that substantial investments in electricity generation, transmission and other energy infrastructure were necessary to accelerate industrialisation and unlock opportunities presented by emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to Afreximbank, Africa requires an estimated $200 billion in energy investments to meet its development needs.

However, traditional lenders are increasingly withdrawing financing from fossil fuel projects as global financial institutions shift towards cleaner energy sources.

The development has created funding challenges for African economies that continue to depend heavily on oil and gas for electricity generation, industrial production and government revenue.

New $5bn bank targets energy investments

The Africa Energy Bank is designed to address this financing gap by mobilising capital for critical projects across the continent.

With an authorised capital of $5 billion, the institution will support exploration, production, transportation, processing, refining and distribution of energy resources, Vanguard reports.

Afreximbank explained that the initiative would strengthen Africa’s productive capacity, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and encourage greater trade among African countries.

The bank will also promote increased African ownership and participation in the energy industry, ensuring that the continent plays a leading role in determining its energy development priorities.

Beyond financing conventional energy projects, the institution is expected to support Africa’s transition towards a more sustainable energy system without undermining economic growth.

Africa Energy Bank appoints first president

Another major outcome of the inaugural general meeting was the appointment of Mr Helmy Ghazi as the Africa Energy Bank’s first president.

The meeting also approved the establishment of the institution’s inaugural Board of Directors.

The board will comprise representatives from the public and private sectors alongside leading policy institutions across Africa.

AEB will operate as an independent, supranational pan-African financial institution, attracting funding from governments, national oil companies, financial institutions and private investors.

Finally, the $5 billion Africa Energy Bank begins operations in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

What the new bank means for Nigeria

Nigeria’s selection as the bank’s headquarters strengthens its position as a major centre for energy investment and financing in Africa.

For Nigeria, the institution could provide additional financing opportunities for refinery expansion, gas infrastructure, petroleum transportation and other strategic energy projects.

The initiative could also support efforts to reduce fuel import dependence, improve domestic energy security and attract investment into the country's petroleum industry.

However, the bank’s long-term impact will depend on its ability to mobilise capital and translate its financing mandate into viable projects across Africa.

New Africa Energy Bank set to begin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Farouk, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has hinted that the Africa Energy Bank's operations will soon begin in Nigeria.

The NMDPRA’s boss informed industry players at the opening of the 18th edition of the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) conference in Lagos that plans were in place to establish a continental bank to provide the necessary funding to fast-track the growth of Africa's energy supply infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng