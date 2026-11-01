Davido and Verydarkman unfollowed each other on Instagram following their prolonged public rift

Verydarkman's close friend Kokopee reportedly attempted to mediate between the two celebrities but failed

Davido's Instagram page, with over 31 million followers, confirmed he was no longer following the activist

Davido and Verydarkman have made their falling-out official on social media, with both men unfollowing each other on Instagram as their feud shows no signs of cooling down.

The singer, whose full name is David Adeleke, and the activist, Martins Vincent Otse, have been publicly at odds for some time, with Verydarkman repeatedly calling out Davido online over their dispute.

Davido unfollows VDM on Instagram with his over 31million fans and VDM takes the same action against singer. Photo credit@davido/@verdarkblackman

Source: Instagram

An attempt by Verydarkman's close friend, Kokopee, to step in and broker peace between the two reportedly fell through.

Davido and Verydarkman cut ties online

Davido and Verydarkman's beef takes on a new dimension as they both go against each other on social media. Photo credit@davido/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, 31 October 2026, it was confirmed that the former friends were no longer connected on the platform.

A check by Legit.ng of Davido's Instagram page, which boasts over 31 million followers, showed the singer had dropped the activist from his following list.

A similar check on Verydarkman's page, which carries over 3 million followers, revealed he had done the same.

Here is the Instagram post about the two former friends as they unfollow each other online:

Fans pick sides

The mutual unfollow quickly set tongues wagging online, with supporters of both men weighing in on the situation. Here are some of the reactions:

@bdevine490 commented:

"I hope Davido will learn from this. Stop giving access to every tom and d..."

@bigfederallifestyle wrote:

"Make una tell Davido to press money to VDM NGO make he allow him rest ahbeg...man need to supply us more solar"

@aisha_babako said:

"Hmmm no be wetin Davido supposed to do since but he was doing as if vdm na him Go"

@naaj.okoro_ reacted:

"Long overdue, very good."

@kingjojo001 stated:

"Davido nor really care about you Nigerians oo, know this and know peace, this is the genesis of him and VDM issue"

@realabigail4 wrote:

"Weldone davido don't take disrespect from anybody"

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM announced that the Nigeria Police's criminal case against him has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the impersonation charge after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng