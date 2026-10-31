Germany's fast-track procedure for skilled workers under Section 81a of the Residence Act requires three specific documents to begin the process

A signed power of attorney from the prospective employee is the first document an employer must obtain to trigger the fast-track procedure

Alongside the power of attorney, a valid passport copy and proof of professional qualifications are required from the foreign skilled worker

Germany has outlined three key documents that foreign skilled workers and their prospective employers must provide to qualify for the country's fast-track recruitment procedure, offering a faster route to employment in a country actively seeking international talent.

According to Germany's official Make it in Germany portal, the fast-track procedure for skilled workers under Section 81a of the Residence Act (AufenthG) was designed to cut down the time between a job offer and an employee's first working day.

Germany identifies documents needed for foreign skilled workers fast-track process. Photo credit: Caricom.

Source: UGC

The scheme came about partly because demand for German visas has grown so sharply in some countries that embassy appointment slots have become a serious bottleneck.

The 3 Documents Germany Requires

To kick off the process, an employer must first obtain a power of attorney from their future employee. This legal document authorises the employer to act on behalf of the skilled worker throughout the procedure and is the foundation upon which the entire application rests.

The second document required is a copy of the foreign skilled worker's passport, which must be submitted alongside the power of attorney to verify the individual's identity and nationality.

The third requirement is proof of professional qualifications. This is particularly significant because Germany's immigration framework requires that a foreign applicant's credentials be assessed for comparability with German educational standards before a work visa can be issued.

The recognition procedure is formally initiated by the foreigners authority, and competent offices are expected to reach a decision within two months of receiving a complete application.

Why the Fast-Track Procedure Matters

For many eyeing the japa route to Germany, the fast-track scheme is worth understanding.

Rather than waiting indefinitely for a standard embassy appointment, eligible applicants whose employers have initiated the procedure receive an earlier visa appointment date at the German mission abroad.

Once that appointment takes place, a decision on the visa application is made within three weeks.

It is worth noting that completing the fast-track process does not guarantee a visa will be granted. The final decision rests with the German mission abroad, and applicants should ensure all documents are accurate and complete before proceeding.

Germany lists condition for residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany's official visa guidelines named six countries whose citizens can apply for a residence permit after arriving in Germany without a prior visa.

The six countries are Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco, and San Marino, and Germany has attached one specific condition to the privilege.

Source: Legit.ng