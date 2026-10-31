Atiku Abubakar condemned simultaneous attacks on AAC's Omoyele Sowore and ADC's Sokoto governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan'iya

The ADC presidential candidate linked the assaults to APC loyalists and warned of a dangerous slide toward a censored state in Nigeria

Atiku also alleged that a local security outfit in Sokoto State has been harassing and manhandling citizens for wearing ADC merchandise

Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned what he described as coordinated attacks on two prominent opposition figures, calling on the Tinubu administration to open immediate and transparent investigations into both incidents.

In a social media post on Saturday, October 31, Atiku said the assault on Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and the attack on Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, were deeply troubling and could not be ignored.

Atiku Abubakar kicks against attack on Sowore, ADC candidates Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku blames APC for opposition attacks

Atiku linked the violence directly to loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was particularly disturbing that while President Bola Tinubu was abroad on a spiritual pilgrimage, political enforcers and thugs aligned with his party were unleashing terror on opponents at home.

"These two realities cannot coexist in a democracy," he wrote.

He also raised alarm over what he called the unexplained disappearance of critical social media influencers, describing it as a red flag pointing to a slide toward a censored state where opposition voices are silenced by force.

Atiku further alleged that a local security outfit in Sokoto State had been harassing ADC supporters, including manhandling residents simply for wearing ADC-branded clothing.

ADC candidate issues wider warning

Beyond the immediate incidents, Atiku called the pattern of violence a sign of desperation from the Tinubu administration, and said such behaviour was unbecoming of any democratic government.

He demanded that the federal government guarantee a free, fair, and competitive electoral environment ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that any attempt to suppress opposition participation would be resisted.

"We shall resist every ongoing attempt to cancel political opposition in Nigeria," he said, adding that Nigerians must be free to participate in an electoral contest that determines the fate of the current administration.

Atiku also argued that the APC had failed in its mandate and that Nigerians deserved a genuine political alternative going into the next election cycle.

Read Atiku's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng