Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state inaugurated a campaign council of over 3,000 APC members to drive the party's 2027 election strategy

Retired General Buba Marwa was named co-chairman of the council, which drew representatives from across the state's senatorial zones and communities

Defectors from the ADC and Labour Party were also received at the event and formally presented to the Adamawa APC chairman

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has inaugurated a campaign council of more than 3,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party begins its push for the 2027 general elections.

The ceremony held on Thursday, October 29, at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Yola, where Fintiri charged council members to focus on winning votes at the polling unit, ward and local government levels across the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri inaugurates the 3,000-member APC campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections in Adamawa state. Photo: Adamawa state government

Source: UGC

The governor described the council's composition as a true reflection of Adamawa's diversity, political experience and broad community representation, adding that the party would leave nothing to chance in its bid for victory. He warned that anti-party behaviour would not be tolerated and urged members to show full commitment to mobilising support at the grassroots.

APC Candidate and Campaign Co-chairman Speak

The APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Galadima, praised Fintiri for approving a council that includes representatives from all senatorial zones across the state, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng. He described the move as a sign of purposeful leadership and pledged to build on the Fintiri administration's record if elected.

Retired General Buba Marwa, who was named co-chairman of the council, thanked the governor for the confidence placed in him. He appealed to council members to maintain peace and unity, arguing that cooperation among party stakeholders would be the deciding factor in the 2027 contests.

Adamawa state APC chairman, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, expressed satisfaction at the large turnout, saying it demonstrated the unity and resolve within the party. He acknowledged that not every stakeholder had been included in the initial list and appealed for patience, saying more opportunities would emerge as preparations advanced.

Defectors From ADC and Labour Party Join APC

On the sidelines of the inauguration, the APC National Vice Chairman for the North-East, Barrister Idris Shuaibu, received a group of defectors from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party drawn from across Adamawa State. Shuaibu formally presented them to the state party chairman and called on all members to work with sincerity towards strengthening the APC.

Leaders of the defectors said Fintiri's development agenda across multiple sectors of the state was the primary reason they chose to align with his political movement ahead of 2027.

Members of the newly inaugurated 3,000-member APC campaign council at the ceremony held in Yola, Adamawa state. Photo: Adamawa state government

Source: UGC

APC Chieftain Dalori Says Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku in Adamawa

In another report, Ali Bukar Dalori, the deputy national chairman of the APC, declared that President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa state and across the entire North-East geopolitical zone in the 2027 presidential election.

Dalori made the remarks on Wednesday, October 28, at the graduation ceremony of women trained under the Tinubu-Shettima Village-to-Village campaign in Abuja. He said his assessment was based on his experience as a grassroots politician and his reading of the current political landscape in the region.

Source: Legit.ng