Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo launched the Iyaloja General Movement for Renewed Hope Initiatives at Eagle Square, Abuja

The movement has built structures across all 36 states, local government areas, and wards to mobilise market women and traders

Tinubu-Ojo warned Nigerians against voting for opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of 2027

Abuja, FCT - Mujidat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, has formally launched a grassroots political movement aimed at securing 10 million votes for her father and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The Iyaloja General Movement (IGM) for Renewed Hope Initiatives was inaugurated on Thursday, October 29, at Eagle Square in Abuja, drawing thousands of leaders and supporters to the event.

President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo, targets 10 million votes for the APC in the 2027 general elections through grassroots mobilisation. Photo: Naija news channel

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the launch, Tinubu-Ojo said the movement has already built organisational structures across all 36 states, local government areas, and wards, with a focus on mobilising market women, traders, and other grassroots voters. She described the informal sector as a critical pillar of Nigeria's economy and a powerful voting bloc that no politician can afford to overlook, Daily Trust reported.

2027 Presidency: Iyaloja Cautions against Backing Atiku, Obi

Tinubu-Ojo said the movement's primary goal is to educate market leaders and members of the informal sector about the upcoming elections and guide them on which candidates to support.

"What we are putting together as market leaders is to encourage our people, to sensitise them on the next election, and on which direction they should follow," she said.

She also cautioned Nigerians against supporting opposition presidential candidates, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, arguing that either of them in power would reverse progress made under the current administration and set the country back.

Iyaloja Defends Tinubu's Economic Policies

Tinubu-Ojo used the occasion to defend her father's administration against widespread criticism over the economic hardship many Nigerians are experiencing, saying the pain is a necessary part of a longer transition.

"What he is doing right now is like a pregnant woman going through labour. We are labouring now. Almost all Nigerians are feeling what he is doing now. The policies are painful, but the end result will justify the means," she said.

She added that the president has introduced measures that will improve the country's economic fortunes over time, and urged Nigerians to remain patient.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections.

Atiku’s Son Campaigns for Tinubu’s 2027 Re-election Bid

In a related development, Alhaji Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku, on Friday, October 30, announced a sweeping mobilisation campaign to back President Tinubu's re-election in 2027, unveiling his plans at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku's son resigned from the PDP to join the APC and support President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Abba is the founder and chairman of the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO), a political mobilisation platform he said was built to coordinate grassroots support for the Tinubu administration across the country.

Source: Legit.ng