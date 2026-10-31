Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has reportedly gone 48 years without drinking water, according to fellow billionaire Bill Ackman

Ackman recounted how the legendary investor declined an offer of still or sparkling water during a dinner at his home

Buffett, who reportedly drinks about five cans of Coca-Cola daily, has also spoken about his love for fast food, sweets and other sugary treats

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has shared an unusual detail about his lifestyle, reportedly claiming that he has not drunk water in 48 years.

The disclosure was recounted by fellow billionaire Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square, during an appearance on the Equity Mates Investing podcast, reports Yahoo News.

According to Ackman, the legendary investor has maintained an unusual preference for Cherry Coke over water for several decades.

Warren Buffett says he has not drunk water in 48 years. Photos: @businessinsider/IG.

Source: Instagram

Buffett turns down water at billionaire's dinner

Recalling a dinner he hosted for Buffett several years ago, Ackman said he had stocked up on Cherry Coke because he knew it was the investor's favourite beverage.

While they were at the dining table, Ackman offered his guest still or sparkling water.

However, Buffett declined the options and requested his preferred soft drink instead.

Curious about his unusual drinking habit, Ackman asked him:

“Don't you drink water?”

According to Ackman, Buffett responded:

“Bill, I haven't had water in 48 years.”

Buffett's love for Coca-Cola, fast food

The 96-year-old billionaire is famously associated with Coca-Cola and has reportedly consumed about five cans daily, reports Business Insider.

In 2015, he jokingly described himself as “one-quarter Coca-Cola”, explaining that the beverage accounted for approximately 25 per cent of his daily calorie intake.

Beyond his favourite soda, Buffett has also spoken about his fondness for McDonald's, hot dogs, fries, popcorn, cookies, sweets and ice cream.

Despite his unconventional food and drink preferences, Buffett built a remarkable investment career, leading Berkshire Hathaway for six decades before stepping down as CEO last December.

Warren Buffett says he drinks Coke instead of water. Photo: @warrenbuffett/IG.

Source: Instagram

Dangote Refinery hits 105% capacity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has crossed another major production milestone, processing crude oil above its designed capacity as increased local output sharply reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and diesel.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21% in August.

Source: Legit.ng