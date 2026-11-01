The Opta supercomputer has named Arsenal as favourites for the crunch Premier League trip to Anfield on Sunday, November 1

Arsenal head to Liverpool on the back of a Carabao Cup exit in midweek, with key players unavailable for the away fixture

Liverpool's win probability and Arsenal's 13-game winless run at Anfield add extra weight to this matchday 9 encounter

Arsenal will be bidding to earn their first Premier League win at Anfield in 14 attempts when the Gunners travel to faceoff against Liverpool on Sunday, November 1.

History is firmly against Mikel Arteta's side as Arsenal have not won a Premier League game at Anfield since the 2012-13 season, when they claimed a 2-0 victory.

Opta's supercomputer has backed Arsenal to get their first away win at Anfield in 14 games when the Gunners take on Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine and Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Mole, that run now stands at 13 away league matches without a win (D5 L8), and the Gunners risk creating an unwanted record if they fail to take anything from Sunday's encounter, they have never gone 14 games at Anfield without a league victory.

From Liverpool's perspective, their wider record against Arsenal has also been unimpressive.

The Reds have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with the Gunners (D5 L2), though that solitary win did come at home last season.

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal clash

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday, November 1, for what looks set to be the standout fixture of Premier League matchday 9, and the Opta supercomputer has handed the Gunners a 41.8% chance of coming away with all three points, making them the only away side backed to win this weekend.

Liverpool's pre-match simulations gave Arne Slot's side a 32.7% probability of victory, while a draw was returned in the remaining 25.5% of outcomes.

Injury concerns for both clubs

Liverpool boss Iraola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a hamstring problem, and Victor Munoz, nursing a knee issue, both have "a chance" of featuring.

Florian Wirtz recovered quickly from an ankle knock to play in midweek, but Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), and Giovanni Leoni (knee) will all miss out.

Arsenal are without several key figures of their own.

Bukayo Saka continues to recover from a serious quad injury, and teenage winger Dowman will serve the first match of a three-game domestic ban after the FA upheld his red card against Fleetwood.

Noni Madueke is also uncertain with an ankle issue, while William Saliba remains a long-term absentee due to a back problem.

On the brighter side for Arteta, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, and Christos Tzolis have all trained and are expected to be available on Merseyside.

Mysterious cat predicts Liverpool vs Arsenal clash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Nimbus Pronus, the psychic cat that has tipped Liverpool to beat Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Arsenal head into the match after a shock penalty defeat to League Two side Fleetwood Town, while Liverpool have gone unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League home meetings with the Gunners.

Source: Legit.ng