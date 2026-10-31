The Renewed Hope Foot Soldiers for Tinubu raised alarm over the Federal High Court ruling that recognised Rochas Okorocha as the APC candidate for Imo West

The group alleged that Senate President Akpabio and FCT Minister Wike were working to block Governor Hope Uzodinma from contesting the Senate presidency

The group warned that shutting out Southeast candidates could hurt President Tinubu's chances of building the coalition he needs for a second term

Abuja, FCT - A pro-Tinubu political group has warned that manoeuvrings by senior government figures in Imo state's senatorial contest could cost the ruling All Progressives Congress the support of the Southeast ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Renewed Hope Foot Soldiers for Tinubu (RHFST), in a statement signed by its national president, Gbenga Owojori, said the Federal High Court ruling that recognised Rochas Okorocha as the duly elected APC candidate for Imo West had already begun to alter political calculations in the region, particularly around who emerges as the next Senate president.

President Tinubu's 2027 re-election prospects could face challenges if Imo West senatorial ticket issue is not resolved, a pro-Tinubu group warns. Photo: Hope Uzodimma, Rochas Okorocha, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Akpabio and Wike Named in Allegations

The group alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has an interest in preventing Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma from becoming a rival in the race for the Senate presidency, and that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike played a role in pushing legal action against the governor. The group linked those claims to Akpabio's previous backing of Wike during his well-publicised dispute with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The RHFST also alleged that Wike had boasted in various quarters that he would "deal with Hope," and accused him of claiming he could replace President Tinubu if the "doctrine of necessity" were invoked over concerns about the President's health. The group described Wike as a "meddlesome interloper."

It was, however, careful to caution that these remain allegations.

"These are serious claims and should not be treated as established facts. The judgment must be assessed on its legal merits, and the statements attributed to Wike require clarification," the group said.

Southeast Marginalisation Could Weaken Tinubu's 2027 Bid

The group said Uzodinma, a former senator who served before becoming governor, should be allowed to pursue his political ambitions freely, and that his supporters regard him as a credible candidate for the Senate presidency with backing from leaders across party lines.

The RHFST warned that blocking credible Southeast candidates from power-sharing arrangements could have wider consequences. "If the Southeast believes its support is welcome only when votes are needed, but its candidates are obstructed when power is being shared, the consequences could extend well beyond Imo State," the group said.

The group further mentioned allegations involving claims that political actors had boasted of installing Ifeanyi Ararume as governor, and references to a person described as the President's daughter's fiancé and personal physician. It said those claims require substantiation and responses from the individuals named.

The RHFST called on the APC leadership to resolve the concerns through inclusive dialogue and transparent party processes, warning that regional dissatisfaction could reduce grassroots mobilisation and weaken the coalition the President needs heading into 2027.

"President Tinubu's second-term prospects will depend in part on the unity of the party and the trust of its regional partners. A fair opportunity for Governor Uzodinma would help preserve confidence in the APC," the group said.

Uzodimma vs Okorocha: Ex-APC National Chairman Takes Side

Meanwhile, former APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has visited former Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha to congratulate him after the Federal High Court ruling which removed Uzodimma and ordered his replacement as the APC senatorial candidate for Imo West.

Ganduje said he was excited when he heard the news of the judgment, describing the court's decision as a reason for celebration.

Source: Legit.ng