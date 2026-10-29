A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Thursday in favour of former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha in his challenge over the Imo West APC senatorial primary

Justice Obiora Egwuatu barred Governor Hope Uzodimma from presenting himself as the APC candidate for the January 16, 2027 senatorial election

The ruling came after conflicting claims over the May 18, 2026 APC primary, with INEC's official results recognising Uzodimma as the winner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must publish the name of former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that evidence presented before the court confirmed that Okorocha won the party's primary election held on May 18, 2026, which was monitored by INEC.

The court directed the APC to formally submit Okorocha's name to INEC as its candidate for the senatorial contest.

As reporte dby The Punch, the judge delivered the judgment on Thursday, October 29, 2026 in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1854/2026.

The case brought by Okorocha contesting INEC's recognition of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma as the APC's candidate for the January 16, 2027 senatorial election.

Uzodimma barred from claiming APC ticket

Beyond recognising Okorocha's candidacy, the court went further and ordered Uzodimma to stop presenting himself as the party's candidate for the Imo West seat.

The directive effectively strips the governor of any claim to the APC's ticket for the election pending compliance with the judgment.

The case centred on a dispute over the outcome of the APC primary, with the two men offering conflicting accounts of who emerged victorious.

INEC's official results from the exercise had recognised Uzodimma as the winner with 230,464 votes, while Okorocha recorded just 1,098 votes in the same exercise.

Background to the dispute

Okorocha filed the suit challenging not only INEC's recognition of Uzodimma but also raising questions about whether the governor was eligible to contest the senatorial election while still serving as governor of Imo State.

The legal battle between the two APC heavyweights adds fresh uncertainty to the party's preparations for the Imo West senatorial race, with the January 2027 election now under a court-ordered candidate change less than six months away.

Source: Legit.ng