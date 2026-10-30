The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 called out what it described as an exaggerated anti-Tinubu narrative spreading across Northern Nigeria

The group's spokesperson, Hon. Ali Oriri, pointed to infrastructure delivery, security gains and economic reforms as evidence of growing northern support for Tinubu

The network announced plans to intensify town-hall meetings and community outreaches across northern states ahead of the 2027 elections

Abuja, FCT - The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 has rejected claims that a "Tinubu Must Go" campaign is gaining real momentum across Northern Nigeria, calling the narrative exaggerated and out of touch with conditions on the ground.

Hon. Ali Oriri, who signed the group's statement, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commands solid and growing support in the North, citing infrastructure projects, improvements in security and economic reforms that he argued are beginning to benefit ordinary Nigerians.

The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 dismisses claims of a growing 'Tinubu Must Go' campaign across Northern Nigeria. Photo: @atikuabagudu

Source: Twitter

Group Challenges Anti-Tinubu Narrative

Oriri said attempts to frame isolated pockets of discontent as a broad northern rebellion overlook the work being done by the administration and the commitment of key stakeholders who understand the difficult choices taken since 2023.

"The so-called Tinubu Must Go movement is making noise, but noise is not the same as organised political strength," Oriri said. "What we see in the North is growing appreciation for the roads being constructed, the power projects advancing, and the renewed focus on security that is gradually restoring confidence in many communities."

He also acknowledged the economic pain facing many Nigerians, but pushed back on what he called opportunistic criticism.

"We are not blind to the challenges of cost of living and insecurity. No serious person is," Oriri said. "But we also see the deliberate investments in roads that link our markets, the push to improve electricity transmission, and the operational successes being recorded by our security agencies. These are not imaginary."

He further accused promoters of the campaign of exploiting temporary hardship without offering a credible alternative to address the underlying causes of Nigeria's economic and security difficulties.

2027: Network Plans Wider Northern Outreach

The group said its grassroots mobilisation is already building electoral structures ahead of 2027, with engagement ongoing across traditional institutions, youth groups, women's organisations and local political actors.

Oriri said the network would step up town-hall meetings, community outreaches and stakeholder consultations across northern states in the coming months to explain government policies and strengthen support structures.

"President Tinubu inherited deep structural problems. The reforms he embarked upon were tough, but they are laying the foundation for a stronger economy. Our network is on the ground educating our people on these realities and organising them for 2027," Oriri said.

He concluded:

"President Tinubu has shown the courage to take hard decisions. The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 stands firmly with him because we believe continuity is essential for the gains already recorded in infrastructure and security to be fully realised."

Source: Legit.ng