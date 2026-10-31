The Greek authorities released specific document requirements for non-Greek nationals living in Greece who need certificate validation for Nigeria

Applicants must submit certified copies of key personal documents, including criminal records, residence permits, and tax clearance certificates

All documents must be submitted as originals, and only authorised representatives holding a certified Power of Attorney can act on an applicant's behalf

Greek authorities have published the list of supporting documents that non-Greek nationals residing in Greece must submit when seeking validation of certificates for Nigerian visa purposes.

The requirements cover eight categories of documents, each with specific certification rules tied to the relevant Greek ministry or issuing body.

Greek authorities outline Nigerian visa validation requirements, detailing certified documents. Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Criminal and employment records

Applicants must provide a certified true copy of their criminal record, authenticated by the Greek Ministry of Justice and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Alongside this, a certificate of employment covering the last three years is required, certified by the Greek Ministry of Interior and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those who are temporarily unemployed may instead submit an unemployment card together with a certificate of allowance, both certified by OAED (the Greek public employment service) and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Residence and financial documents

A certified true copy of the Certificate of Permanent Residence, along with its supporting documents, must be authenticated by the relevant municipality, the Greek Ministry of Interior, and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Applicants must also submit a certified true copy of their Residence Permit, authenticated by the Greek Ministry of Interior and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a certified true copy of their visa, which must go through the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Financial documentation is equally required. A certified true copy of a Tax Clearance Certificate must be authenticated by the Greek Ministry of Economy and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Similarly, a certified true copy of a bank account statement must be verified by the issuing authority and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Letter of purpose

Applicants must provide an original letter, written in Greek, from the receiving authority that is requesting the validation.

The letter must clearly explain the purpose for which the documents will be used, and it must be certified by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Key submission rules

The authorities have stressed that only original documents are accepted at the point of submission. No photocopies or uncertified duplicates will be considered.

Where an applicant cannot appear in person, a representative may act on their behalf, but only if they hold a Power of Attorney that has been certified by the relevant issuing authority, the Greek Ministry of Justice, and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Category of people eligible for Greek citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Greece has made clear exactly who qualifies for Greek citizenship, and the answer points to one category of people above all others.

Source: Legit.ng