A Federal High Court ruled against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma's candidacy as the APC's senatorial candidate for Imo West District in the 2027 elections

The ruling came on Thursday, October 29, and followed a legal battle involving former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha, celebrating with family after the verdict, alleged that a forensic expert in the case was hospitalised after a raid on his home

A Federal High Court has disqualified Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Imo West District ahead of the 2027 general elections, delivering a major legal victory to former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The ruling was handed down on Thursday, October 29, and Okorocha marked the occasion by celebrating with members of his family following the judgement in his favour.

Rochas Okorocha reacts as court removes Hope Uzodimma as APC senatorial candidate Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Okorocha speaks after court victory

Speaking after the verdict, Okorocha raised concerns about the treatment of a forensic expert involved in the case, alleging the individual had been targeted for their role in the proceedings.

"The forensic expert in our case is currently hospitalised. They went into his bedroom and raided him for doing the right thing," Okorocha said.

The former governor, however, expressed gratitude towards the presidency, saying the highest office in the land was not backing the actions he described.

"The presidency is not in support of this nonsense. I thank President Tinubu," he added.

Court sacks Uzodimma as senatorial candidate

The court's decision removes Uzodimma from the APC's ticket for the Imo West senatorial race in the 2027 elections. Uzodimma, who currently serves as Imo State governor, had been positioned to contest the senatorial seat, but Thursday's ruling now puts that plan in jeopardy.

Okorocha, a former senator who represented Imo West and previously governed the state between 2011 and 2019, has been one of Uzodimma's most prominent political rivals within the APC structure in Imo State.

See the video of the former governor's reaction on X here:

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claimed he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raised a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng