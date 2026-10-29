A Jos High Court had nullified the earlier APC primary over alleged irregularities across 11 wards in the constituency

The rerun election was conducted across all 11 affected wards on Wednesday, October 28, following the court order

Bagos, a former House of Representatives member, polled 12,181 votes against his closest rival's 2,495

Former House of Representatives member Dachung Bagos has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress rerun primary for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in Plateau State, positioning him to contest the seat in the 2027 general election.

The rerun was ordered after a High Court in Jos declared the original primary invalid, citing alleged irregularities in 11 specific wards: Du, Shen, Zawan 'B', Turu, Fobur 'A', Fobur 'B', Jarawan Kogi, Maijuju/Doss, Federe, Shere East, and Shere West. The fresh exercise was held across those same wards on Wednesday, October 28.

APC announces winner in rerun primary for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Bagos defeats Dusu by wide margin

Simon Elisha, Chairman of the Rerun Electoral Committee, announced the results on Thursday, October 29, at the APC state secretariat, Kalwa House, in Jos. Bagos secured 12,181 votes, comfortably ahead of his closest challenger, Esther Simi Dusu, who recorded 2,495 votes.

According to The Punch, the margin of nearly 10,000 votes represented a decisive outcome in what had been a contested race requiring judicial intervention to resolve.

Road to the 2027 election

With the rerun concluded and a winner declared, Bagos is now set to carry the APC flag for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election. He previously served as the representative for the constituency in the House of Representatives, making this a bid to return to a seat he once held.

Source: Legit.ng