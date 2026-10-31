Kuwait's Labour Law guarantees workers at least 24 consecutive hours of rest after every six days of work

Employers in Kuwait can ask workers to give up their rest day under specific conditions set out in the law

Workers who agree to work on their rest day have two options available to them under Article 67

Workers in Kuwait have a legally protected right to a paid weekly rest day of no fewer than 24 consecutive hours following every six consecutive days of work, under Article 67 of the country's Labour Law.

The law does not, however, prevent employers from asking staff to work on that designated rest day.

Kuwait workers are entitled to a weekly rest day, and anyone who works on it can claim 150% extra pay. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

If an employer makes such a request, the worker retains the right to choose between two forms of compensation.

What Kuwait workers can claim if asked to work on a rest day

Under the provision, a worker who agrees to come in on their rest day may opt to receive additional pay equivalent to 150% of their normal daily wage. Alternatively, the worker may choose to take a different rest day in place of the one they worked.

The choice between extra pay and a substitute rest day rests entirely with the worker, not the employer. This ensures that the worker is never simply required to forfeit their entitled rest without receiving something in return, whether financial or in the form of time off.

Why this matters for migrant workers in Kuwait

A significant proportion of Kuwait's workforce consists of migrants, many of them from Nigeria and other African countries, as well as South and Southeast Asia. Understanding local labour rights is particularly important for workers who may be unfamiliar with the protections available to them under Kuwaiti law.

Article 67 sets a clear floor: no worker covered by the law can be made to work a seventh consecutive day without either additional compensation or a guaranteed alternative rest day. Knowing this entitlement can help workers identify when their rights are being respected and when they are not.

Workers’ sick leave payment structure in Kuwait

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait's Labour Law guarantees workers the right to paid sick leave, but the amount they receive depends on how long they have been away from work, according to Article 69 of the law.

Source: Legit.ng