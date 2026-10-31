NiMet released its weather forecast for all regions of Nigeria for Sunday, November 1, 2026

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected across parts of the South-South, South-East, Osun, Ondo, and Taraba states

NiMet issued a safety advisory urging residents, motorists, and airline operators to take precautions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its weather forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2026, covering the northern, central, and southern regions of the country.

Six southern states to expect rain on Sunday, November 1 Photo Credit: @nimetnigeria

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What to expect across northern and central Nigeria

Residents in the northern states can expect sunny and dry conditions throughout the day. While most of the region will remain dry, isolated thunderstorms with light rainfall may occur over parts of Taraba State in the afternoon and evening.

In the central states, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are forecast for both the morning and the rest of the day. No significant rainfall is expected in this zone.

Rainfall and thunderstorms to hit southern Nigeria

Conditions are more unsettled across the south. In the morning, cloudy skies broken by sunshine are expected, with thunderstorms and light rain likely over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms carrying moderate rainfall are forecast to affect parts of Osun and Ondo states, as well as the South-East and other areas of the South-South region.

NiMet safety advisory for November 1

NiMet accompanied its forecast with a series of safety guidelines for Nigerians in affected areas.

Residents in zones expecting rainfall are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly and to carry umbrellas or raincoats. The agency warned that strong winds often precede thunderstorms and urged people to secure any loose objects around homes and buildings.

During thunderstorms, NiMet advised the public to remain indoors and to avoid sheltering under tall trees, near power lines, or in open spaces. On electrical safety, residents were asked to disconnect appliances during thunderstorms and to avoid handling electrical equipment with wet hands.

Motorists were urged to slow down in wet conditions, keep safe following distances, and stay alert to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Airline operators received a separate advisory to obtain airport-specific weather data directly from NiMet before conducting flight operations.

Read the full NiMet report on X here:

NiMet releases weather forecast, advises Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) released a fresh weather forecast, predicting sunshine and haziness across the country from Saturday, January 18, to Monday, January 20, 2025.

NiMet released the new weather forecast on Friday, January 17. The outlook envisages sunny skies on Sunday in a hazy atmosphere over the northern regions over the next three days. The body asked the areas mentioned to prepare for the weather.

Source: Legit.ng